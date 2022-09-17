Chanhassen scored on all three of its possessions in the first half to set the tone in a 28-14 home victory Friday against Spring Lake Park.

Junior running back Maxwell Woods paced the Storm (3-0) with 126 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Teammate senior quarterback Grant Muffenbier's passing line read 10-for-13 for 163 yards and a touchdown.

Chanhassen led 21-7 at halftime and 28-7 after three quarters.

The Panthers (2-1) were led by senior quarterback Brayden Talso, who rushed 22 times for 104 yards and completed five of nine passes for 59 yards.