"The Music Man" has lost his baton a week early.

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres has canceled the final eight of performances of the Meredith Willson musical because of COVID-19. The show was scheduled to close Sunday.

"When the lead goes out and the understudy goes out and the understudy for the understudy goes on, then the buck stops and the whole show crumbles," said Kris Howland, spokesperson for Chanhassen. "It's a cascading effect and it's pretty stressful. At a certain point we decided we can't do this anymore to our people."

The theater had strictly adhered to health guidelines and safety protocols, including testing actors daily.

"The decision was made for us — when you can't do it, you can't do it," Howland said.

COVID also has affected Chanhassen's next production, "Footloose," pushing previews back by a week and forcing the cancellation of its regular press night. The show now begins previews Feb. 4 and opens Feb. 11.

"Like [artistic director] Michael [Brindisi] said, there's no throwing in the towel — keep slugging away," Howland said. "We push on."

Despite the abrupt closure, Chanhassen has had the rare theater success story in the COVID era. "Music Man" first opened in March 2020 and promptly closed after nine performances just as the pandemic was shutting things down.

The show, however, reopened last July. It had 215 performances and was attended by 90,000 patrons, according to Howland.