Minneapolis pizzeria Red Wagon Pizza Co. (5416 Penn Av. S., Mpls., redwagon-mpls.com) is doubling its seating as it takes over the vacated restaurant space next door.

Owner Pete Campbell walked us through the new area that will boost its seating capacity from 50 to 100 pizza lovers with room to host classes, much like the ones Campbell hosted from his home during the pandemic.

Red Wagon Pizza began as a mobile food business a decade ago. In 2014, the wagon pulled into its current location in the Armatage neighborhood. Among the pizzas' distinctive qualities: the use of heritage wheat flour — milled locally by Baker's Field — in its crust, and the ability to customize pizzas by the half. So purists at the table can get a simple pepperoni, while adventurers can opt for Cuban sandwich toppings like roast pork and pickles.

Red Wagon is open regular hours during construction and the new space is expected to debut this spring.

Fast-casual Indian cuisine opens in Chanhassen

The latest addition to the growing restaurant empire of Rashmi Bhattachan and Sarala Kattel is Thaliwala, which has quietly opened in Chanhassen (7850 Market Blvd., thaliwalakitchen.com). The women are also the flavor force behind Gorkha Palace and Momo Dosa, which has locations at Market at Malcolm Yards and Midtown Global Market.

The restaurant will specialize in thali — a traditional platter of small, diverse dishes served on a large plate. Dishes include protein bases like lamb vindaloo (halal), paneer tikka masala and a chef's special of Punjabi cabbage. Prices range from $14.99 to $18.99. Like their other restaurants, Bhattachan and Kattel will source ingredients from local farms.

Thaliwala has limited hours now and eventually will serve lunch and dinner daily. A grand opening is planned for March 12.

Dabbler Depot's new location specializes in THC

In a move that reflects the burgeoning trend of markets opening to specialize in THC products, the Dabbler Depot, which debuted last year in the former Stransky's liquor location (1545 W. 7th St., St. Paul), has opened Dabbler Depot THC at 4152 28th Av. S. in Minneapolis, selling edibles, beverages and more.

Muddy Tiger opening soon in Edina

Look for fresh, fast Indian cuisine at Muddy Tiger (7015 Amundson Av., Edina, muddytiger.com), opening Feb. 24. First a farmers market stand, then a food truck and now a brick-and-mortar restaurant, Andy and Jyotiee Kistner's eatery serves the flavors of Maharashtra. The menu includes several vegetarian and gluten-free options. Lassis are made with Alphonso mangoes, paneer is roasted with peppers and a chili-garlic sauce and served with a bright salad, moong dal is fried into crispy fritters served with house-made chutneys and more. Muddy Tiger will be open for lunch and dinner Thursdays through Saturdays.

New food hall opens March 4

Eat Street Crossing, the highly anticipated Nicollet Avenue food hall collaboration between the owners of Bebe Zito and Zen Box Izakaya, is nearly ready for its big debut. The remade building will house several restaurant concepts under one roof, almost entirely from the couples behind the two popular Minneapolis eateries. Gabriella Grant-Spangler and Ben Spangler will open another outpost of their Bebe Zito, as well as a Bebe Burger stand and the new Ouro Pizzaria. And Zen Box's Lina Goh and John Ng will expand to Sushi Dori and Ramen Shoten, which will act as a playground for Ng's well-documented ramen passion.

Also in the mix: a Chatime boba tea stand and a bar serving all concepts with a cocktail list created by Trish Gavin. Eat Street Crossing is at 2819 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., eatstreetcrossing.com.