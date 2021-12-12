NEW YORK — Julian Champagnie had 19 points as St. John's beat Colgate 82-64 on Sunday.

Champagnie made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Posh Alexander had 15 points and seven rebounds for St. John's (8-2). Rafael Pinzon added 14 points. Dylan Addae-Wusu had 10 points.

Colgate scored 29 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Jack Ferguson had 21 points for the Raiders (4-7). Keegan Records added 11 points and three blocks. Oliver Lynch-Daniels had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com