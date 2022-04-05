The Twins won back-to-back American League Central titles before dropping to last place in the division in 2021 as pitching plans went poof, injuries plagued the lineup and there was a trade deadline selloff.

But the White Sox clearly emerged as one of baseball's best teams, as bringing in now 77-year-old manager Tony La Russa paid off.

Detroit, Kansas City and Cleveland also passed the Twins — and the Tigers did it by using rookie outfielder Akil Baddoo, stolen from the Twins in the Rule 5 draft, just for good measure.

The Central this year will welcome top prospects such as Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. and Detroit's Spencer Torkelson, but the White Sox are clearly the team to beat in a team-by-team comparison.

Chicago was 93-69 even though outfielders Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez missed much of the season because of injuries. They traded reliever Craig Kimbrel to the Dodgers last week to get right fielder AJ Pollock, completing a solid starting nine.

Losing Carlos Rodon, who signed with the Giants, takes away a top-three starter, but Kendall Graveman was added to the bullpen as a free agent.

The Sox will begin the season without starter Lance Lynn (knee), but Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel and Dylan Cease are fine and Michael Kopech (103 strikeouts in 69⅓ innings) appears ready to star.

Former batting champ Tim Anderson anchors the infield at short, and first baseman Jose Abreu is an RBI king who was the AL MVP in 2020. Two-time All-Star Josh Harrison was signed to man second base, and the Sox have stars in third baseman Yoan Moncada and catcher Yasmani Grandal.

At game's end, closer Liam Hendriks is among baseball's best.

Detroit traded for Tampa Bay outfielder Austin Meadows, a former All-Star, on Monday, continuing an aggressive offseason and preseason.

The Tigers also signed free agent shortstop Javier Baez (six years, $140 million) and lefthanded pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez before the lockout. and traded for Reds Gold Glove catcher Tucker Barnhart.

The serious investment matches the expected impact of first baseman Spencer Torkelson, the first pick in the 2020 draft. He made the Opening Day roster with the blessing of veteran Miguel Cabrera, who passed 500 career homers last season and is 13 hits away from 3,000 for his career. Cabrera's numbers have dropped dramatically since 2016, but his $32 million per year contract still has two years to run.

Another valued prospect, outfielder Riley Greene, will have his debut delayed after breaking a foot in spring training. Third baseman Jeimer Candelario is the best of the position players after Baez.

Casey Mize, another No. 1 overall pick, might be ready to make another jump after a 30-start, 150⅓-inning season where his ERA was a respectable 3.71. Whether Tarik Skubal joins him as a reliable starter is another question. Overall, pitching is probably manager A.J. Hinch's primary concern.

Cleveland will get former Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber back after shoulder woes limited him to 16 starts. That gives the Guardians a potentially strong rotation that includes Aaron Civale, Zach Plesac, Cal Quantrill and Tristan McKenzie.

Closer Emmanuel Clase is a potential All-Star; in fact, the Cleveland bullpen also shapes up nicely.

Offense might be a problem, though. No issues with third baseman Jose Ramirez, one of the league's best, and DH Franmil Reyes hit 30 home runs. But there are holes in the everyday lineup and no hot prospects in sight. Can outfielder Josh Naylor come back from the gruesome leg injury suffered against the Twins in June? Is there upside for center fielder Myles Straw and shortstop Amed Rosario?

A wild card is the return to health of Terry Francona, who is one of the game's best managers.

Kansas City will unveil Witt, a 21-year-old third baseman considered baseball's top prospect, hoping the young slugger can handle the big-league pressure.

There to mentor him will be catcher Salvador Perez, who tied for the major league lead with 48 home runs and led baseball with 121 RBI. Second baseman Whit Merrifield and shortstop Adalberto Mondesi should be just fine. Left fielder Andrew Benintendi is a solid contributor at the plate.

As for pitching, Zack Greinke — who won a Cy Young Award for the Royals in 2009 — was brought back after 12 years away to join a rotation that is depending on a lot of improvement from Brady Singer, Brad Keller and Kris Bubic.

But that's what the new season is all about, right? Hope springs eternal.