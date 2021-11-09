A 200-foot chain-link fence dragging behind a stolen truck fleeing police struck another vehicle at a Brooklyn Park intersection Tuesday and killed its driver.

Officers responded to a call of a stolen construction trailer being pulled by a blue Ford truck near Hwy. 610 and Zane Avenue about 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Police Department.

Police found the trailer in the Brooklyn Park Hy-Vee parking lot at 9409 Zane Av.

The driver fled when police tried to stop the truck. Initially, officers decided against pursuing the driver out of concerns for the safety of people in the parking lot.

The suspect then drove through a ditch, through the chain-link fence and onto Hwy. 610. The trailer detached and the truck became entangled in the fence. The driver fled eastbound on the highway and onto southbound Hwy. 252. Officers then decided to reinstate their pursuit because of the danger posed by the fence, which was dragging behind the vehicle.

The fence then hit another vehicle near Hwy. 252 and 66th Avenue, causing the vehicle to hit a light pole. The fence then detached from the fleeing truck. When officers returned to the crash, they rendered aid to the driver, who was the only occupant. Police said the man, who was 75, died from his injuries.

Police are searching for the suspect, who was last seen on camera exiting Hwy. 100 in Edina. The vehicle, a Blue 2007 Ford F250 with Minnesota license plate MJW169, was stolen, according to police.

The State Patrol and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating. Anyone with information about the fleeing truck can call the BCA at 651-793-7000 or 911.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759