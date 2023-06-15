Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Karl-Anthony Towns went on former teammate Patrick Beverley's podcast this week and had some interesting things to say about his legacy and trade rumors involving the Timberwolves. It was the second long podcast KAT has done this offseason, one that feels like a time of transition for him.

7:00: WCCO radio's Chad Hartman joins Rand and regales listeners with some great stories of the Los Angeles golf scene — setting the stage for the U.S. Open that begins Thursday. Hartman, son of legendary Star Tribune columnist Sid Hartman, also talked Wolves and Twins with Rand.

36:00: The Twins won again, and Carlos Correa stayed hot.

