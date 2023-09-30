Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 77-year-old central Minnesota man is dead after a crash with a semitrailer truck in Sherburne County on Thursday afternoon.

Daniel D. Riordan of Cushing was eastbound on County Road 16 in Palmer Township when his SUV and a semitrailer truck southbound on Hwy. 25 collided in the intersection, the Minnesota State Patrol said. He died at the scene.

The truck driver, a 29-year-old man from Ogilvie, Minn., was hospitalized with noncritical injuries, the patrol said; he was not wearing a seat belt.

Road conditions were dry. Riordan was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said, and alcohol was not involved.