Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Kevin Miller had 23 points in Central Michigan's 76-60 win against Eastern Illinois on Sunday night.

Miller had nine assists for the Chippewas (1-1). Markus Harding scored 19 points and added eight rebounds.

Kinyon Hodges led the way for the Panthers (0-3) with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.