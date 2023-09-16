BAR HARBOR, Maine — Center of post-tropical cyclone Lee makes landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada with winds of up to 70 miles per hour.
Most Read
-
Billionaire founder of Best Buy gives historic donations to Florida, Minnesota hospitals
-
Inside Minnesota's busiest ER, the trauma of dealing with trauma never stops
-
LeBron James makes surprise appearance at high school in Rochester
-
Brooks: In Carlton County, a battle over green cemeteries spirals to affect the whole state
-
The 5 best cheeseburgers we ate in the Twin Cities area this week