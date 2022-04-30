Milwaukee Bucks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -4.5; over/under is 217.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Celtics host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks to start the Eastern Conference second round. Boston and Milwaukee tied the regular season series 2-2. The Bucks won the last regular season matchup 127-121 on April 7. Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 29 points, and Marcus Smart led the Celtics with 29 points.

The Celtics have gone 33-19 against Eastern Conference teams. Boston is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Williams III averaging 3.9.

The Bucks are 33-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee averages 115.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.7 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring 29.9 points per game with 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Bucks. Holiday is averaging 15.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 120.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 116.1 points, 48.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Bucks: George Hill: day to day (abdominal), Khris Middleton: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.