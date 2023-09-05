Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 10-16:

Sept. 10: Actor Greg Mullavey (''Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman'') is 90. Jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers is 83. Actor Tom Ligon (''Oz,'' ″Another World'') is 83. Singer Danny Hutton of Three Dog Night is 81. Singer Jose Feliciano is 78. Actor Judy Geeson (''Mad About You'') is 75. Guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith is 73. Actor Amy Irving is 70. Actor Clark Johnson (''Homicide: Life on the Street'') is 69. Actor Kate Burton (''Scandal'') is 66. Director Chris Columbus is 65. Singer Siobhan Fahey of Bananarama is 65. Actor Colin Firth is 63. Singer-guitarist David Lowery of Cracker is 63. Actor Sean O'Bryan (''The Princess Diaries'' films) is 60. Actor Raymond Cruz (''Breaking Bad,'' ''The Closer'') is 59. Drummer Robin Goodridge of Bush is 58. Guitarist Stevie D. of Buckcherry is 57. Singer-guitarist Miles Zuniga of Fastball is 57. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 55. Director Guy Ritchie is 55. Actor Johnathon Schaech (''To Appomattox,'' ″That Thing You Do!'') is 54. Contemporary Christian singer Sara Groves is 51. Actor Ryan Phillippe is 49. Actor Jacob Young (''The Bold and the Beautiful,'' ″All My Children'') is 44. Bassist Mikey Way of My Chemical Romance is 43. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 41. Guitarist Matthew Followill of Kings of Leon is 39. Singer Ashley Monroe of Pistol Annies is 37. Actor Hannah Hodson (''Hawthorne'') is 22.

Sept. 11: Actor Earl Holliman is 95. Comedian Tom Dreesen is 84. Movie director Brian De Palma is 83. Actor Lola Falana is 81. Drummer Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead is 80. Guitarist Leo Kottke is 78. Actor Phillip Alford (''To Kill a Mockingbird'') is 75. Actor Amy Madigan is 73. Guitarist Tommy Shaw of Styx is 70. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 70. Actor Reed Birney (''House of Cards,'' ''The Blacklist'') is 69. Drummer Jon Moss of Culture Club is 66. Actor-director Roxann Dawson (''Star Trek: Voyager'') is 65. Actor Scott Patterson (''Gilmore Girls'') is 65. Keyboardist Mick Talbot (The Style Council, Dexys Midnight Runners) is 65. Actor John Hawkes (''Deadwood'') is 64. Actor Anne Ramsay (''Mad About You,'' ″A League of Their Own'') is 63. Actor Virginia Madsen (''Sideways,'' ″American Dreams'') is 62. Actor Kristy McNichol is 61. Musician Moby is 58. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 56. Actor Taraji P. Henson is 53. Actor Laura Wright (''Guiding Light'') is 53. Guitarist Jeremy Popoff of Lit is 52. Singer Brad Fischetti of LFO is 48. Guitarist Jon Buckland of Coldplay is 46. Rapper Ludacris is 46. Actor Ariana Richards (''Jurassic Park'' films) is 44. Singer Charles Kelley of Lady A is 42. Actor Elizabeth Henstridge (''Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'') is 36. Actor Tyler Hoechlin (TV's ''Teen Wolf'') is 36. Actor Mackenzie Aladjem (''Nurse Jackie'') is 22.

Sept. 12: Actor Linda Gray (''Dallas'') is 83. Singer Maria Muldaur is 81. Actor Joe Pantoliano (''The Sopranos'') is 72. Singer-guitarist Gerry Beckley of America is 71. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 71. Actor Rachel Ward is 66. Actor Amy Yasbeck (''Wings,'' ″Life on a Stick'') is 61. Bassist Norwood Fisher of Fishbone is 58. Actor Darren E. Burrows (''Northern Exposure'') is 57. Singer Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 57. Comedian Louis C.K. is 56. Guitarist Larry LaLonde of Primus is 55. Actor Will Chase (''Nashville'') is 53. Actor Josh Hopkins (''Cougar Town,'' ''Quantico'') is 53. Country singer Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland is 49. Actor Lauren Stamile (''Complications,'' ''Grey's Anatomy'') is 47. Rapper 2 Chainz is 46. Actor Kelly Jenrette (''The Handmaid's Tale'') is 45. Actor Ben McKenzie (''The O.C.'') is 45. Singer Ruben Studdard (''American Idol'') is 45. Singer-actor Jennifer Hudson is 42. Actor Alfie Allen (''Game of Thrones'') is 37. Actor Emmy Rossum (''Phantom of the Opera'') is 37. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 30. Actor Colin Ford (''Under the Dome'') is 27.

Sept. 13: Actor Barbara Bain (TV's ''Mission: Impossible'') is 92. Actor Eileen Fulton (''As the World Turns'') is 90. Singer David Clayton-Thomas of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 82. Singer Peter Cetera (Chicago) is 79. Actor Jacqueline Bisset (BIH'-seht) is 79. Actor Christine Estabrook (''Mad Men,'' ''Desperate Housewives'') is 73. Actor Jean Smart is 72. Singer Randy Jones of the Village People is 71. Record producer-musician Don Was (Was (Not Was)) is 71. Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. (''The Wire,'' ''BlacKkKlansman'') is 69. Actor Geri Jewell (''The Facts of Life,'' ″Deadwood'') is 67. Country singer Bobbie Cryner is 62. Singer-guitarist Dave Mustaine of Megadeth is 62. Radio and TV personality Tavis Smiley is 59. Comedian Jeff Ross (''Sneaky Pete'') is 58. Actor Louis Mandylor (''My Big Fat Greek Wedding'') is 57. Drummer Steve Perkins of Porno for Pyros and Jane's Addiction is 56. Actor Roger Howarth (''General Hospital,'' ''One Life to Live'') is 55. Actor Dominic Fumusa (''Nurse Jackie'') is 54. Actor Louise Lombard (''CSI'') is 53. Guitarist Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts is 48. Singer Fiona Apple is 46. Guitarist Hector Cervantes of Casting Crowns is 43. Actor Ben Savage (''Boy Meets World'') is 43. Singer Niall Horan is 30. Actor Mitch Holleman (''Reba'') is 28. Actor Lili Reinhart (''Riverdale'') is 27.

Sept. 14: Actor Walter Koenig (''Star Trek'') is 87. Singer-actor Joey Heatherton is 79. Singer John ''Bowzer'' Baumann of Sha Na Na is 76. Actor Sam Neill is 76. Actor Robert Wisdom (TV's ''Nashville,'' ″The Wire'') is 70. Saxophonist Steve Berlin of Los Lobos is 68. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 67. Country singer John Berry is 64. Actor Mary Crosby is 64. Singer Morten Harket of A-ha is 64. Actor Melissa Leo is 63. Actor Faith Ford (''Faith and Hope,'' ″Murphy Brown'') is 59. Actor Michelle Stafford (''The Young and the Restless'') is 58. Actor Dan Cortese is 56. Singer Mark Hall of Casting Crowns is 54. Actor Tyler Perry is 54. Actor Ben Garant (''Reno 911!'') is 53. Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley (''According to Jim'') is 52. Actor Andrew Lincoln (''The Walking Dead'') is 50. Rapper Nas is 50. Actor Austin Basis (''Life Unexpected'') is 47. TV chef Katie Lee (''The Kitchen'') is 42. Actor Adam Lamberg (''Lizzie McGuire'') is 39. Singer Alex Clare is 38. Actor Chad Duell (''General Hospital'') is 36. Actor Jessica Brown Findlay (''Downton Abbey'') is 36. Actor-singer Logan Henderson (''Big Time Rush'') is 34. Actor Emma Kenney (''The Connors,'' ″Shameless'') is 24.

Sept. 15: Screenwriter and director Ron Shelton (''Bull Durham,'' ''White Men Can't Jump'') is 78. Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 77. Movie director Oliver Stone is 77. Drummer Kelly Keagy of Night Ranger is 71. Actor Barry Shabaka Henley (''Bob Hearts Abishola'') is 69. Drummer Mitch Dorge of Crash Test Dummies is 63. Actor Danny Nucci (''The Fosters'') is 55. DJ Kay Gee (Naughty By Nature) is 54. Actor Josh Charles (''The Good Wife,'' ″Sports Night'') is 52. Actor Tom Hardy (''The Dark Knight Rises'') is 46. Actor Marisa Ramirez (''Blue Bloods'') is 46. Guitarist Zach Filkins of OneRepublic is 45. Actor Dave Annable (''Brothers and Sisters'') is 44. Actor Amy Davidson (''8 Simple Rules'') is 44. TV personality Heidi Montag (''The Hills'') is 37. Actor Kate Mansi (''Days of Our Lives'') is 36.

Sept. 16: Actor-singer Janis Paige (''Please Don't Eat The Daisies'') is 101. Actor George Chakiris (''West Side Story'') is 91. Singer Betty Kelley of Martha and the Vandellas is 79. Drummer Kenney Jones (Small Faces, Faces, The Who) is 75. Actor Susan Ruttan (''L.A. Law'') is 75. Actor Ed Begley Jr. is 74. Singer David Bellamy of the Bellamy Brothers is 73. Actor Mickey Rourke is 71. Comedian Lenny Clarke (''Sirens,'' ''Rescue Me'') is 70. Jazz guitarist Earl Klugh is 70. Actor Christopher Rich (''Reba,'' ″Murphy Brown'') is 70. TV weatherman Mark McEwen is 69. Illusionist David Copperfield is 67. Country singer Terry McBride is 65. Actor Jennifer Tilly is 65. Actor Jayne Brook (''Chicago Hope'') is 63. Singer Richard Marx is 60. Comedian Molly Shannon (''Saturday Night Live'') is 59. Singer Marc Anthony is 55. Talk show host Tamron Hall is 53. Comedian Amy Poehler (''Parks and Recreation,'' ″Saturday Night Live'') is 52. Actor Toks Olagundoye (''Castle'') is 48. Singer Musiq is 46. Rapper Flo Rida (RY'-dah) is 44. Actor Alexis Bledel (''Gilmore Girls'') is 42. Actor Sabrina Bryan (''The Cheetah Girls'') is 39. Actor Madeline Zima (''The Nanny'') is 38. Actor Ian Harding (''Pretty Little Liars'') is 37. Actor Kyla Pratt (''Fat Albert,''' ''Dr. Doolittle'') is 37. Singer Teddy Geiger is 35. Actor Bailey De Young (''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'') is 34. Musician-actor Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 31.