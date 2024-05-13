Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 19-25:

May 19: TV personality David Hartman is 89. Actor James Fox is 85. Actor Nancy Kwan is 85. Musician Pete Townshend is 79. Singer-actor-model Grace Jones is 73. Drummer Phil Rudd AC/DC is 70. Actor Steven Ford is 68. Actor Toni Lewis (''Homicide,'' ″Oz'') is 64. Guitarist Iain Harvie of Del Amitri is 62. Actor Polly Walker (film's ''John Carter,'' TV's ''Bridgerton'') is 58. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford (''Monk'') is 54. Gospel singer Israel Houghton is 53. Singer Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base is 52. TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (''Real Housewives of Atlanta'') is 46. Singer Shooter Jennings is 45. Comedian Michael Che (''Saturday Night Live'') is 41. Guitarist Tim McTague of Underoath is 41. Guitarist James Richardson of MGMT is 41. Actor Eric Lloyd (''The Santa Clause'') is 38. Singer Sam Smith is 32. Actor Nolan Lyons (''Boardwalk Empire'') is 23.

May 20: Actor David Proval (''The Sopranos'') is 82. Singer-actor Cher is 78. Actor Dave Thomas (''Grace Under Fire,'' ″SCTV'') is 76. Musician Warren Cann of Ultravox is 74. Actor Dean Butler (''Little House on the Prairie'') is 68. Guitarist Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go's is 66. Singer Susan Cowsill of The Cowsills is 65. Actor Bronson Pinchot is 65. Actor John Billingsley (''True Blood,'' ″Enterprise'') is 64. Actor Tony Goldwyn (''Scandal'') is 64. Singer Nick Heyward of Haircut 100 is 63. TV personality Ted Allen (''Queer Eye for the Straight Guy'') is 59. Actor Mindy Cohn (''Facts of Life'') is 58. Guitarist Tom Gorman of Belly is 58. Rapper Busta Rhymes is 52. Bassist Ryan Martinie of Mudvayne is 49. Actor Matt Czuchry (''The Good Wife,'' ″Gilmore Girls'') is 47. Singer-actor Naturi Naughton (3LW) is 40. Country singer Jon Pardi is 39.

May 21: Singer Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers is 83. Keyboardist Bill Champlin (Chicago) is 77. Actor Carol Potter (''Beverly Hills, 90210,'' ″Sunset Beach'') is 76. Singer Leo Sayer is 76. Comedian and former U.S. Sen. Al Franken is 73. Actor Mr. T is 72. Drummer Stan Lynch (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) is 69. Actor Judge Reinhold is 67. Actor-director Nick Cassavetes (''The Notebook'') is 65. Actor Lisa Edelstein (''House'') is 58. Actor Fairuza Balk (''The Waterboy'') is 50. Singer-guitarist Mikel Jollet of Airborne Toxic Event is 50. Rapper Havoc of Mobb Deep is 50. Drummer Tony LoGerfo of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 41. Actor Sunkrish Bala (''Castle'') is 40. Actor David Ajala (''Star Trek: Discovery,'' ''Black Box'') is 38. Actor Ashlie Brillault (''Lizzie McGuire'') is 37. Country singer Cody Johnson is 37. Actor Scott Leavenworth (''7th Heaven'') is 34. Actor Sarah Ramos (''Parenthood,'' ″American Dreams'') is 33.

May 22: Actor-director Richard Benjamin is 86. Actor Frank Converse is 86. Actor Barbara Parkins (''Peyton Place,'' ″Valley of the Dolls'') is 82. Songwriter Bernie Taupin is 74. Actor Al Corley (''Dynasty'') is 69. Singer Morrissey is 65. Actor Ann Cusack (''Jeff Foxworthy Show,'' ″A League of Their Own'') is 63. Bassist Dana Williams of Diamond Rio is 63. Guitarist Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms is 62. Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence (''Chuck'') is 60. Singer Johnny Gill is 58. Bassist Dan Roberts of Crash Test Dummies is 57. Actor Brooke Smith (''Grey's Anatomy,'' ″The Silence of the Lambs'') is 57. Actor Michael Kelly (''House of Cards'') is 55. Model Naomi Campbell is 54. Actor Anna Belknap (''CSI: NY'') is 52. Singer Donell Jones is 51. Actor Sean Gunn (''Guardians of the Galaxy,'' ″Gilmore Girls'') is 50. Actor A.J. Langer (''Private Practice'') is 50. Actor Ginnifer Goodwin (''Once Upon a Time'') is 46. Singer Vivian Green is 45. Actor Maggie Q (''Insurgent,'' ″Divergent'') is 45. Actor Molly Ephraim (''Last Man Standing'') is 38. Actor Anna Baryshnikov (''Superior Donuts'') is 32. Actor Camren Bicondova (''Gotham'') is 25.

May 23: Actor Barbara Barrie is 93. Actor Joan Collins is 92. Actor Lauren Chapin (''Father Knows Best'') is 79. Country singer Judy Rodman is 73. Author Mitch Albom is 66. Comedian Drew Carey is 66. Actor Lea DeLaria (''Orange Is The New Black'') is 66. Country singer Shelly West is 66. Actor Linden Ashby (''Melrose Place'') is 64. Actor-model Karen Duffy is 63. Actor Melissa McBride (''The Walking Dead'') is 59. Drummer Phil Selway of Radiohead is 57. Actor Laurel Holloman (''The L Word'') is 56. Drummer Matt Flynn of Maroon 5 is 54. Singer Lorenzo is 52. Country singer Brian McComas is 52. Actor-playwright John Pollono (''This Is Us'') is 52. Singer Maxwell is 51. Singer Jewel is 50. Actor LaMonica Garrett (''Designated Survivor,'' ″Sons of Anarchy'') is 49. Comedian Tim Robinson (''Saturday Night Live'') is 43. Actor Adam Wylie (''Picket Fences'') is 40. Director Ryan Coogler (''Black Panther,'' ''Creed'') is 38. Singer Sarah Jarosz is 33.

May 24: Musician John Madden of The Serendipity Singers is 87. Jazz saxophonist Archie Shepp is 87. Comedian Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong is 86. Musician Bob Dylan is 83. Actor Gary Burghoff (''''M.A.S.H.'') is 81. Singer Patti LaBelle is 80. Actor Priscilla Presley is 79. Country singer-songwriter Mike Reid is 77. Actor Jim Broadbent (''Moulin Rouge,'' ″Iris'') is 75. Actor Alfred Molina is 71. Singer Rosanne Cash is 69. Actor Cliff Parisi (''Call the Midwife'') is 64. Actor Kristin Scott Thomas is 64. Actor John C. Reilly (''Chicago,'' ''Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story'') is 59. Actor Dana Ashbrook (''Twin Peaks'') is 57. Actor Eric Close (''Nashville,'' ″Without a Trace'') is 57. Actor Carl Payne (''Martin,'' ″The Cosby Show'') is 55. Guitarist Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes is 55. Actor Dash Mihok (''Silver Linings Playbook'') is 50. Actor Bryan Greenberg (film's ''Bride Wars,'' TV's ''One Tree Hill'') is 46. Actor Billy L. Sullivan (''Something So Right'') is 44. Actor-rapper Big Tyme is 43. Drummer Cody Hanson of Hinder is 42. Dancer Mark Ballas (''Dancing with the Stars'') is 38. Country singer Billy Gilman is 36. Rapper G-Eazy is 35. Actor Cayden Boyd (''The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl'') is 30.

May 25: Actor Ann Robinson (''War of the Worlds'') is 95. Actor Ian McKellen (''Lord of the Rings'') is 85. Country singer Jessi Colter is 81. Actor-singer Leslie Uggams is 81. Director-Muppetteer Frank Oz is 80. Actor Karen Valentine is 77. Actor Jacki Weaver (''Silver Linings Playbook'') is 77. Singer Klaus Meine of Scorpions is 77. Actor Patti D'Arbanville (''New York Undercover'') is 73. Actor Connie Sellecca is 69. Singer-guitarist Paul Weller of The Jam is 66. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 61. Actor Joseph Reitman (''The Perfect Storm'') is 56. Actors Sidney and Lindsay Greenbush (''Little House on the Prairie'') are 54. Actor Jamie Kennedy (''Scream'') is 54. Actor Octavia Spencer (''Hidden Figures,'' ''The Help'') is 54. Actor Justin Henry (''Kramer Vs. Kramer,'' ''Sixteen Candles'') is 53. Rapper Daz Dillinger of Tha Dogg Pound is 51. Actor Erinn Hayes (''Kevin Can Wait'') is 48. Actor Cillian Murphy (''Oppenheimer,'' ''The Dark Knight'') is 48. Actor Ethan Suplee (''My Name Is Earl'') is 48. Actor Lauren Frost (''Even Stevens'') is 39. Actor Ebonée Noel (TV's ''FBI'') is 34. Musician Guy Lawrence of Disclosure is 33.