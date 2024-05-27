Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 2-8:

June 2: Actor Ron Ely (''Tarzan'') is 86. Actor Stacy Keach is 83. Actor-director Charles Haid (''Hill Street Blues'') is 81. Singer Chubby Tavares of Tavares is 80. Film director Lasse Hallstrom (''Chocolat,'' ''The Cider House Rules'') is 78. Actor Jerry Mathers (''Leave It To Beaver'') is 76. Actor Joanna Gleason is 74. Actor Dennis Haysbert (''24″) is 70. Comedian Dana Carvey is 69. Actor Gary Grimes (''Summer of '42'') is 69. Bassist Michael Steele of The Bangles is 69. Singer Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet is 64. Actor Liam Cunningham (''Game of Thrones'') is 63. Actor Navid Negahban (''Homeland,'' ″24″) is 60. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 56. TV personality Andy Cohen is 56. Rapper B-Real of Cypress Hill is 54. Actor Paula Cale (''Providence'') is 54. Actor Anthony Montgomery (''Star Trek: Enterprise'') is 53. Comedian Wayne Brady is 52. Actor Wentworth Miller (''DC's Legends of Tomorrow'') is 52. Keyboardist Tim Rice-Oxley of Keane is 48. Actor Zachary Quinto (''Heroes'') is 47. Actor Dominic Cooper (''Mamma Mia'') is 46. Actor Nikki Cox (''Unhappily Ever After'') is 46. Actor Justin Long (''Accepted,'' ″Dodgeball'') is 46. Actor Deon Richmond (''Van Wilder,'' ″Scream 3″) is 46. Actor Morena Baccarin (''Gotham,'' ″Homeland'') is 45. Drummer Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes is 44. Country singer Dan Cahoon of Marshall Dyllon is 41. Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward is 38. Actor Awkwafina (''The Farewell,'' ''Crazy Rich Asians'') is 36. Actor Brittany Curran (''The Magicians,'' ''Men of a Certain Age'') is 34.

June 3: Actor Irma P. Hall (''Soul Food'') is 89. Singer Ian Hunter is 85. Singer Eddie Holman is 78. Actor Tristan Rogers (''General Hospital,'' ″The Young and the Restless'') is 78. Actor Penelope Wilton (''Downton Abbey'') is 78. Bassist Too Slim of Riders in the Sky is 76. Singer Suzi Quatro is 74. Singer Deniece Williams is 74. Singer Dan Hill is 70. Actor Suzie Plakson (''How I Met Your Mother'') is 66. Actor Scott Valentine (''Family Ties'') is 66. Guitarist Kerry King of Slayer is 60. Bassist Mike Gordon of Phish is 59. TV journalist Anderson Cooper is 57. Country singer Jamie O'Neal is 56. Singers Ariel and Gabriel Hernandez of No Mercy are 53. Actor Vik Sahay (''Chuck'') is 53. Singer Lyfe Jennings is 51. Actor Arianne Zucker (''Days of Our Lives'') is 50. Actor Nikki M. James (''The Good Wife'') is 43. Actor Josh Segarra (''Chicago P.D.'') is 38. Actor Lalaine Dupree (''Lizzie McGuire'') is 37. Actor Anne Winters (''13 Reasons Why,'' ''Grand Hotel'') is 30.

June 4: Actor Bruce Dern is 88. Saxophonist Roger Ball (Average White Band) is 80. Singer-actor Michelle Phillips (The Mamas and The Papas) is 80. Jazz saxophonist Anthony Braxton is 79. Bassist Danny Brown of The Fixx is 73. Actor Parker Stevenson is 72. Actor Keith David (''Barbershop'') is 68. Blues musician Tinsley Ellis is 67. Singer El DeBarge is 63. Actor Julie White (film's ''Transformers,'' TV's ''Grace Under Fire'') is 63. Actor Lindsay Frost (''Crossing Jordan'') is 62. Actor Sean Pertwee (''Gotham'') is 60. Singer Al B. Sure! is 56. Actor Scott Wolf (''Party of Five'') is 56. Ron Huebel (''What To Expect When You're Expecting'') is 55. Comedian Horatio Sanz (''Saturday Night Live'') is 55. Actor James Callis (''Bridget Jones'') is 53. Actor Noah Wyle (''ER'') is 53. Bassist Stefan Lessard of The Dave Matthews Band is 50. Actor Russell Brand is 49. Actor Angelina Jolie is 49. Actor Theo Rossi (''Sons of Anarchy'') is 49. Actor Robin Lord Taylor (''Gotham'') is 46. Bassist JoJo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 44. Model Bar Refaeli is 39. Drummer Zac Farro (Paramore) is 34.

June 5: News correspondent Bill Moyers is 90. Country singer Don Reid of the Statler Brothers is 79. Singer-performance artist Laurie Anderson is 77. Guitarist Fred Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 77. Country singer Gail Davies is 76. Financial expert Suze Orman (''The Suze Orman Show'') is 73. Drummer Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden is 72. Jazz drummer Peter Erskine (Steps Ahead, Weather Report) is 70. Singer Richard Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 68. Saxophonist Kenny G is 68. Actor Beth Hall (''Mom,'' ″Mad Men'') is 66. Actor Jeff Garlin (''The Goldbergs,'' ″Curb Your Enthusiasm'') is 62. Actor Ron Livingston (''Sex and the City,'' ″The Practice'') is 57. Singer Brian McKnight is 55. Musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 54. Actor-singer Mark Wahlberg is 53. Actor Chad Allen (''Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman'') is 50. Bassist P-Nut of 311 is 50. Actor Navi Rawat (''Numb3rs'') is 47. Actor Liza Weil (''How To Get Away With Murder,'' ″Gilmore Girls'') is 47. Bassist Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy is 45. Guitarist Seb Lefebvre of Simple Plan is 43. Actor Chelsey Crisp (''Fresh Off the Boat'') is 41. Actor Amanda Crew (''Silicon Valley'') is 38. Musician Harrison Mills of Odesza is 35. Musician DJ Mustard is 34. Actor Sophie Lowe (''Once Upon a Time In Wonderland'') is 34. Actor Hank Greenspan (''The Neighborhood'') is 14.

June 6: Singer-songwriter Gary ''U.S.'' Bonds is 85. Country singer Joe Stampley is 81. Jazz pianist Monty Alexander is 80. Actor Robert Englund (Freddie Krueger) is 77. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein is 72. Actor-comedian Sandra Bernhard is 69. Record producer and musician Jimmy Jam (The Time) is 65. Actor Amanda Pays is 65. Comedian Colin Quinn is 65. Guitarist Steve Vai is 64. Singer-bassist Tom Araya of Slayer is 63. Actor Jason Isaacs (''Harry Potter'' films) is 61. Bassist Sean Ysealt (White Zombie) is 58. Actor Max Casella (''Analyze This,'' ″Doogie Howser, M.D.'') is 57. Actor Paul Giamatti is 57. Singer Damion Hall of Guy is 56. Guitarist James ''Munky'' Shaffer of Korn is 55. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 51. Singer Uncle Kracker is 50. Actor Sonya Walger (''Lost'') is 50. Actor Staci Keanan (''Step By Step,'' ″My Two Dads'') is 49. Jazz singer Somi is 48. Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (''Modern Family'') is 17.

June 7: Director James Ivory (''A Room With A View,'' ''Howard's End'') is 96. Actor Virginia McKenna (''Born Free'') is 93. Singer Tom Jones is 84. Talk show host Jenny Jones is 78. Actor Liam Neeson is 72. Actor Colleen Camp (''Die Hard: With A Vengeance'') is 71. Actor William Forsythe is 69. Record producer L.A. Reid is 68. Latin pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 67. Singer-guitarist Gordon Gano of Violent Femmes is 61. Drummer Eric Kretz of Stone Temple Pilots is 58. Guitarist Dave Navarro is 57. Actor Helen Baxendale (''Friends'') is 54. Actor Karl Urban (2009′s ''Star Trek'') is 52. TV personality Bear Grylls (''Man Vs. Wild'') is 50. Guitarist-keyboardist Eric Johnson of The Shins is 48. Actor Adrienne Frantz (''The Bold and the Beautiful,'' ''The Young and the Restless'') is 46. Comedian Bill Hader (''The Mindy Project,'' ″Saturday Night Live'') is 46. Actor Anna Torv (''Fringe'') is 45. Actor Larisa Oleynik (''3rd Rock From The Sun,'' ″Boy Meets World) is 43. Actor Michael Cera (''Juno,'' ″Arrested Development'') is 36. Actor Shelley Buckner (''Summerland'') is 35. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 34. Model-actress Emily Ratajkowski (''Gone Girl'') is 34. Rapper Fetty Wap is 34.

June 8: Actor James Darren is 88. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 84. Singer Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night) is 82. Singer Boz Scaggs is 80. Actor Kathy Baker (''Picket Fences'') is 74. Actor Sonia Braga is 74. Singer Bonnie Tyler is 73. Actor Griffin Dunne is 69. ''Dilbert'' cartoonist Scott Adams is 67. Actor-director Keenan Ivory Wayans is 66. Singer Mick Hucknall of Simply Red is 64. Keyboardist Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran is 62. Singer Doris Pearson of Five Star is 58. Actor Julianna Margulies (''The Good Wife,'' ″ER'') is 57. Actor Dan Futterman (''Judging Amy'') is 57. Actor David Sutcliffe (''Private Practice,'' ''Gilmore Girls'') is 55. Actor Kent Faulcon (''Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse'') is 54. Singer Nicci Gilbert of Brownstone is 54. Actor Kelli Williams (''The Practice'') is 54. Actor Mark Feuerstein (''West Wing,'' ″Good Morning, Miami'') is 53. Guitarist Mike Scheuchzer of MercyMe is 49. Actor Eion Bailey (''Once Upon A Time'') is 48. Rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) is 47. TV personality Maria Menounos is 46. Singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 46. Guitarist Derek Trucks (Allman Brother Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band) is 45. Singer Alex Band of The Calling is 43. Fiddler Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek is 43. Actor Torrey DeVitto (''Pretty Little Liars'') is 40.