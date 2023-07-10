Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 16-22:

July 16: Singer William Bell is 84. Actor-singer Ruben Blades (''Fear the Walking Dead'') is 75. Drummer Stewart Copeland of The Police is 71. Actor Faye Grant (''Affairs of State'') is 66. Dancer Michael Flatley (''Lord of the Dance'') is 65. Actor Phoebe Cates is 60. Actor Paul Hipp is 60. Actor Daryl ''Chill'' Mitchell (''Ed'') is 58. Actor Jonathan Adams (''Last Man Standing'') is 56. Actor Will Ferrell is 56. Actor Rain Pryor (''Head of the Class'') is 54. Actor Corey Feldman is 52. Singer-guitarist Ed Kowalczyk (Live) is 52. Singer Ryan McCombs (Drowning Pool) is 49. Actor Jayma Mays (''The Millers,'' ″Glee'') is 44. Actor AnnaLynne McCord (''Nip/Tuck'') is 36. Actor-singer James Maslow (''Big Time Rush'') is 33. Actor Mark Indelicato (''Ugly Betty'') is 29. Singer-guitarist Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds Of Summer is 27.

July 17: Actor Donald Sutherland is 88. Bassist Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath is 74. Actor Lucie Arnaz is 72. Actor David Hasselhoff is 71. Bassist Fran Smith Jr. of The Hooters is 71. TV producer Mark Burnett (''Survivor,'' ''The Apprentice'') is 63. Actor Nancy Giles (''China Beach'') is 63. Singer Regina Belle is 60. Country singer Craig Morgan is 59. Bassist Lou Barlow (Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh, Folk Implosion) is 57. Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 56. Actor Andre Royo (''The Wire'') is 55. Actor Bitty Schram (''Monk'') is 55. Actor Jason Clarke (''Zero Dark Thirty,'' ″Dawn of the Planet of the Apes'') is 54. Director F. Gary Gray (''Straight Outta Compton,'' ''Furious 8″) is 54. Singer JC of PM Dawn is 52. Rapper Sole' is 50. Country singer Luke Bryan is 47. Actor Eric Winter (''Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay'') is 47. Actor Mike Vogel (''Under the Dome,'' ″The Help'') is 44. Actor Tom Cullen (''Downton Abbey'') is 38. Actor Brando Eaton (''Dexter'') is 37. Singer Jeremih is 36. Actor Billie Lourd (''Scream Queens'') is 31.

July 18: Director Paul Verhoeven (''Basic Instinct,'' ″Showgirls'') is 84. Singer Brian Auger is 83. Singer Dion is 83. Actor James Brolin is 82. Singer Martha Reeves of Martha and the Vandals is 81. Guitarist Wally Bryson of The Raspberries is 73. Actor Margo Martindale (''Sneaky Pete,'' ''The Americans'') is 71. Bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs is 68. Actor Audrey Landers (''Dallas'') is 66. Drummer Nigel Twist of The Alarm is 65. Actor Anne-Marie Johnson (''That's So Raven,'' ''In The Heat of the Night'') is 62. Actor Elizabeth McGovern (''Downton Abbey'') is 61. Keyboardist John Hermann of Widespread Panic is 60. Talk show host/actor Wendy Williams is 58. Actor Vin Diesel is 55. Actor Grant Bowler (''True Blood,'' ″Ugly Betty'') is 54. Actor Eddie Matos (''All My Children'') is 50. Rapper M.I.A. is 47. Guitarist Daron Malakian of System of a Down and of Scars on Broadway is 47. Actor Elsa Pataky (''The Fast and the Furious'' films) is 46. Drummer Tony Fagenson (Eve 6) is 44. Actor Kristen Bell is 42. Actor Michiel Huisman (''Game of Thrones'') is 41. Singer Ryan Cabrera is 40. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas (''Quantico'') is 40. Drummer Aaron Gillespie of Underoath is 39. Actor Chace Crawford (''Gossip Girl'') is 37. Bassist Paul Kowert of Punch Brothers is 36. Guitarist Joe Dean Jr. (Dailey and Vincent) is 33.

July 19: Actor Helen Gallagher (''Ryan's Hope'') is 97. Singer Vikki Carr is 83. Actor George Dzundza (''Hack,'' ''Law and Order'') is 78. Singer-bassist Alan Gorrie of Average White Band is 77. Guitarist Brian May of Queen is 76. Guitarist Bernie Leadon (Eagles, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 76. Actor Beverly Archer (''Major Dad, ''Mama's Family'') is 75. Actor Peter Barton (''Sunset Boulevard,'' ″Burke's Law'') is 67. Drummer Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) is 63. Actor Campbell Scott is 62. Actor Anthony Edwards (''ER'') is 61. Country singer Kelly Shiver (Thrasher Shiver) is 60. Actor Clea Lewis (''Ellen'') is 58. Singer Urs Buhler of Il Divo is 52. Drummer Jason McGerr of Death Cab For Cutie is 49. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 47. Actor Erin Cummings (''Astronaut Wives Club'') is 46. TV Chef Marcela Valladolid (''The Kitchen'') is 45. Actor Chris Sullivan (''This Is Us'') is 43. Actor Jared Padalecki (''Supernatural,'' ″Gilmore Girls'') is 41. Actor Trai Byers (''Empire,'' ″Selma'') is 40. Actor Kaitlin Doubleday (''Nashville,'' ″Empire'') is 39. Comedian Dustin Ybarra (''Kevin (Probably) Saves The World'') is 37. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence (''Even Stevens'') is 33.

July 20: Bassist John Lodge of the Moody Blues is 80. Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 79. Singer Kim Carnes is 78. Guitarist Carlos Santana is 76. Guitarist Jay Jay French of Twisted Sister is 71. Drummer Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols is 67. Actor Donna Dixon (''Bosom Buddies'') is 66. Keyboardist Mick McNeil of Simple Minds is 65. Country singer Radney Foster is 64. Actor Dean Winters (''30 Rock,'' Mayhem in Allstate commercials) is 59. Guitarist Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam is 57. Actor Reed Diamond (''Judging Amy,'' ″Homicide: Life on the Street'') is 56. Actor Josh Holloway (''Lost'') is 54. Singer Vitamin C is 54. Actor Sandra Oh is 52. Actor Omar Epps is 50. Actor Simon Rex is 49. Actor Judy Greer (''The Village,'' ″Arrested Development'') is 48. Actor Charlie Korsmo (''Can't Hardly Wait,'' ″Hook'') is 45. Singer Elliott Yamin (''American Idol'') is 45. Model Gisele Bundchen is 43. Guitarist Mike Kennerty of All-American Rejects is 43. Actor Percy Daggs III (''Veronica Mars'') is 41. Actor John Francis Daley (''Bones,'' ″Freaks and Geeks'') is 38. Dancer-country singer Julianne Hough (''Dancing with the Stars'') is 35. Actor Billi Bruno (''According to Jim'') is 27.

July 21: Movie director Norman Jewison (''Moonstruck,'' ''Fiddler on the Roof'') is 97. Actor Leigh Lawson (''Tess'') is 80. Singer Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens) is 75. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau (''Doonesbury'') is 75. Actor Jamey Sheridan (''Homeland'') is 72. Singer-guitarist Eric Bazilian of The Hooters is 70. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 66. Actor Lance Guest (''Lou Grant'') is 63. Actor Matt Mulhern (''Major Dad'') is 63. Singer Emerson Hart of Tonic is 54. Singer Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums is 53. Actor Alysia Reiner (''Orange is the New Black'') is 53. Country singer Paul Brandt is 51. Keyboardist Korey Cooper of Skillet is 51. Actor Ali Landry is 50. Comedian Steve Byrne (''Sullivan and Son'') is 49. Percussionist Tato Melgar of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 46. Actor Justin Bartha (''The Hangover'') is 45. Actor Sprague Grayden (''Jericho,'' ''24'') is 45. Actor Josh Hartnett is 45. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 45. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 45. Singer Brad Mates of Emerson Drive is 45. ''American Idol'' runner-up Blake Lewis is 42. Singer Romeo Santos is 42. Keyboardist Johan Carlsson of Carolina Liar is 39. Actor Vanessa Lengies (''Stick It,'' ″American Dreams'') is 38. Actor Betty Gilpin (''GLOW,'' ''Nurse Jackie'') is 37.

July 22: Actor Terence Stamp is 85. Singer George Clinton is 82. Singer-actor Bobby Sherman is 80. Actor Danny Glover is 77. Writer-director Paul Schrader is 77. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 76. Singer Don Henley is 76. Composer Alan Menken (''Little Mermaid,'' ″Little Shop of Horrors'') is 74. Singer-actor Lonette McKee (''The Women of Brewster Place'') is 70. Musician Al Di Meola is 69. Actor Willem Dafoe is 68. Actor John Leguizamo is 63. Singer Keith Sweat is 62. Singer Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls is 60. Actor-comedian David Spade is 59. Actor Patrick Labyorteaux (''JAG,'' ''Little House on the Prairie'') is 58. Bassist Pat Badger of Extreme is 56. Actor Irene Bedard (''Pocahontas'') is 56. Actor Rhys Ifans (''Elementary,'' ″Notting Hill'') is 56. Actor-singer Jaime Camil (''Jane the Virgin'') is 50. Musician Daniel Jones (Savage Garden) is 50. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 50. Actor Franka Potente (''The Bourne Identity'') is 49. Actor Parisa Fitz-Henley (''Jessica Jones,'' ''Midnight, Texas'') is 46. Actor A.J. Cook (''Criminal Minds'') is 45. Actor Keegan Allen (''Pretty Little Liars'') is 36. Singer-actor Selena Gomez is 31.