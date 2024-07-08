Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 14-20:

July 14: Actor Nancy Olson (''Sunset Boulevard'') is 96. Football player-turned-actor Rosey Grier is 92. Actor Vincent Pastore (''The Sopranos'') is 78. Bassist Chris Cross of Ultravox is 72. Actor Jerry Houser (''Summer of '42,'' ''Slap Shot'') is 72. Actor Eric Laneuville (''St. Elsewhere'') is 72. Actor Stan Shaw (''Harlem Nights'') is 72. Singer-comedian Kyle Gass of Tenacious D is 64. Guitarist Ray Herndon of McBride and the Ride is 64. Actor Jane Lynch is 64. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 63. Actor Matthew Fox (''Lost,'' ″Party of Five'') is 58. Keyboardist Ellen Reid of Crash Test Dummies is 58. Singer-guitarist Tanya Donelly of Belly is 58. Actor Missy Gold (''Benson'') is 54. Singer Tameka Cottle of Xscape is 49. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 49. Musician taboo of Black Eyed Peas is 49. Actor Scott Porter (''Friday Night Lights'') is 45. Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge (''Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,'' ''Fleabag'') is 39. Singer Dan Smith of Bastille is 38. Actor Sara Canning (''The Vampire Diaries'') is 37. Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons is 37.

July 15: Actor Patrick Wayne is 85. Singer Millie Jackson is 80. Guitarist-singer Peter Lewis of Moby Grape is 79. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 78. Drummer Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd) is 76. Actor Celia Imrie (TV's ''Better Things,'' film's ''Bridget Jones'') is 72. Actor Terry O'Quinn (''Lost,'' ″West Wing,'') is 72. Singer-guitarist David Pack (Ambrosia) is 72. Drummer Marky Ramone (The Ramones) is 72. Guitarist Joe Satriani is 68. Country songwriter Mac McAnally is 67. Model Kim Alexis is 64. Actor Willie Aames (''Eight Is Enough,'' ″Charles In Charge'') is 64. Actor Lolita Davidovich is 63. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 63. Actor Shari Headley is 61. Actor Brigitte Nielsen is 61. Drummer Jason Bonham is 58. Actor Amanda Foreman (''Parenthood,'' ″Felicity'') is 58. Singer Stokley of Mint Condition is 57. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin (''Malcolm and Eddie'') is 56. Actor Reggie Hayes (''Girlfriends'') is 55. Actor Jim Rash (''Community'') is 53. Drummer John Dolmayan of System of a Down and of Scars on Broadway is 52. Actor Scott Foley (''Scandal,'' ″Felicity'') is 52. Actor Brian Austin Green (''Beverly Hills 90210'') is 51. Rapper Jim Jones is 48. Actor Diane Kruger (''National Treasure,'' ''Troy'') is 48. Actor Lana Parrilla (''Once Upon A Time,'' ″Swingtown'') is 47. Guitarist Ray Toro of My Chemical Romance is 47. Actor Laura Benanti (''Law & Order: SVU'') is 45. Singer Kia Thornton of Divine is 45. Actor Taylor Kinney (''Chicago Fire'') is 43. Actor Tristan ''Mack'' Wilds (''90210″) is 35. Actor Iain Armitage (''Big Little Lies,'' ''Young Sheldon'') is 16.

July 16: Singer William Bell is 85. Actor-singer Ruben Blades (''Fear the Walking Dead'') is 76. Drummer Stewart Copeland of The Police is 72. Playwright Tony Kushner (''Angels in America'') is 68. Actor Faye Grant (''Affairs of State'') is 67. Dancer Michael Flatley (''Lord of the Dance'') is 66. Actor Phoebe Cates is 61. Actor Paul Hipp is 61. Actor Daryl ''Chill'' Mitchell (''Ed'') is 59. Actor Jonathan Adams (''Last Man Standing'') is 57. Actor Will Ferrell is 57. Actor Rain Pryor (''Head of the Class'') is 55. Actor Corey Feldman is 53. Singer-guitarist Ed Kowalczyk of Live is 53. Singer Ryan McCombs (Drowning Pool) is 50. Actor Jayma Mays (''The Millers,'' ″Glee'') is 45. Actor AnnaLynne McCord (''Nip/Tuck'') is 37. Actor-singer James Maslow (''Big Time Rush'') is 34. Actor Mark Indelicato (''Ugly Betty'') is 30. Singer-guitarist Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds Of Summer is 28.

July 17: Sportscaster Verne Lundquist is 84. Bassist Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath is 75. Actor Lucie Arnaz is 73. Actor David Hasselhoff is 72. Bassist Fran Smith Jr. of The Hooters is 72. TV producer Mark Burnett (''Survivor,'' ''The Apprentice'') is 64. Actor Nancy Giles (''China Beach'') is 64. Singer Regina Belle is 61. Country singer Craig Morgan is 60. Bassist Lou Barlow (Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh, Folk Implosion) is 58. Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 57. Actor Andre Royo (''The Wire'') is 56. Actor Bitty Schram (''Monk'') is 56. Actor Jason Clarke (''Zero Dark Thirty,'' ″Dawn of the Planet of the Apes'') is 55. Director F. Gary Gray (''Straight Outta Compton,'' ''Furious 8″) is 55. Singer JC of PM Dawn is 53. Rapper Sole' is 51. Country singer Luke Bryan is 48. Actor Eric Winter (''Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay'') is 48. Actor Mike Vogel (''Under the Dome,'' ″The Help'') is 45. Actor Tom Cullen (''Downton Abbey'') is 39. Actor Brando Eaton (''Dexter'') is 38. Singer Jeremih is 37. Actor Billie Lourd (''Scream Queens'') is 32.

July 18: Director Paul Verhoeven (''Basic Instinct,'' ″Showgirls'') is 86. Singer Brian Auger is 85. Singer Dion is 85. Actor James Brolin is 84. Singer Martha Reeves of Martha and the Vandals is 83. Guitarist Wally Bryson of The Raspberries is 75. Actor Margo Martindale (''Sneaky Pete,'' ''The Americans'') is 73. Bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs is 70. Actor Audrey Landers (''Dallas'') is 68. Drummer Nigel Twist of The Alarm is 67. Actor Anne-Marie Johnson (''That's So Raven,'' ''In The Heat of the Night'') is 64. Actor Elizabeth McGovern (''Downton Abbey'') is 63. Keyboardist John Hermann of Widespread Panic is 62. Talk show host/actor Wendy Williams is 60. Actor Vin Diesel is 57. Actor Grant Bowler (''True Blood,'' ″Ugly Betty'') is 56. Actor Eddie Matos (''All My Children'') is 52. Rapper M.I.A. is 49. Guitarist Daron Malakian of System of a Down and of Scars On Broadway is 49. Actor Elsa Pataky (''The Fast and the Furious'' films) is 48. Drummer Tony Fagenson (Eve 6) is 46. Director Jared Hess (''Nacho Libre,'' ''Napoleon Dynamite'') is 45. Actor Kristen Bell is 44. Actor Michiel Huisman (''Game of Thrones'') is 43. Singer Ryan Cabrera is 42. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas (''Quantico'') is 42. Drummer Aaron Gillespie of Underoath is 41. Actor Chace Crawford (''Gossip Girl'') is 39. Actor James Norton (''Bob Marley: One Love'') is 39. Bassist Paul Kowert of Punch Brothers is 38. Guitarist Joe Dean Jr. (Dailey and Vincent) is 35.

July 19: Actor Helen Gallagher (''Ryan's Hope'') is 98. Singer Vikki Carr is 84. Actor George Dzundza (''Hack,'' ''Law and Order'') is 79. Singer-bassist Alan Gorrie of Average White Band is 78. Guitarist Brian May of Queen is 77. Guitarist Bernie Leadon (Eagles, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 77. Actor Beverly Archer (''Major Dad, ''Mama's Family'') is 76. Actor Peter Barton (''Sunset Boulevard,'' ″Burke's Law'') is 68. Drummer Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) is 64. Actor Campbell Scott is 63. Actor Anthony Edwards (''ER'') is 62. Country singer Kelly Shiver (Thrasher Shiver) is 61. Actor Clea Lewis (''Ellen'') is 59. Singer Urs Buhler of Il Divo is 53. Drummer Jason McGerr of Death Cab For Cutie is 50. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 48. Actor Erin Cummings (''Astronaut Wives Club'') is 47. TV Chef Marcela Valladolid (''The Kitchen'') is 46. Actor Chris Sullivan (''This Is Us'') is 44. Actor Jared Padalecki (''Supernatural,'' ″Gilmore Girls'') is 42. Actor Trai Byers (''Empire,'' ″Selma'') is 41. Actor Kaitlin Doubleday (''Nashville,'' ″Empire'') is 40. Comedian Dustin Ybarra (''Kevin (Probably) Saves the World'') is 38. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence (''Even Stevens'') is 34.

July 20: Bassist John Lodge of the Moody Blues is 81. Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 80. Singer Kim Carnes is 79. Guitarist Carlos Santana is 77. Guitarist Jay Jay French of Twisted Sister is 72. Drummer Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols is 68. Actor Donna Dixon (''Bosom Buddies'') is 67. Keyboardist Mick McNeil of Simple Minds is 66. Country singer Radney Foster is 65. Actor Dean Winters (''30 Rock,'' Mayhem in Allstate commercials) is 60. Guitarist Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam is 58. Actor Reed Diamond (''Judging Amy,'' ″Homicide: Life on the Street'') is 57. Actor Josh Holloway (''Yellowstone,'' ''Lost'') is 55. Singer Vitamin C is 55. Actor Sandra Oh is 53. Actor Omar Epps is 51. Actor Simon Rex is 50. Actor Judy Greer (''The Village,'' ″Arrested Development'') is 49. Actor Charlie Korsmo (''Can't Hardly Wait,'' ″Hook'') is 46. Singer Elliott Yamin (''American Idol'') is 46. Model Gisele Bundchen is 44. Guitarist Mike Kennerty of All-American Rejects is 44. Actor Percy Daggs III (''Veronica Mars'') is 42. Actor John Francis Daley (''Bones,'' ″Freaks and Geeks'') is 39. Dancer-country singer Julianne Hough (''Dancing with the Stars'') is 36. Actor Billi Bruno (''According to Jim'') is 28.