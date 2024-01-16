Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 21-27:

Jan. 21: Opera singer Placido Domingo is 83. Actor Jill Eikenberry is 77. Guitarist Jim Ibbotson (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 77. Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 74. Actor Robby Benson is 68. Actor Geena Davis is 68. Actor Charlotte Ross (''NYPD Blue'') is 56. Singer Marc Gay of Shai is 55. Actor Karina Lombard (''The L Word'') is 55. Actor Ken Leung (''Marvel's Inhumans,'' ″Lost'') is 54. Rapper Levirt of B-Rock and the Bizz is 54. Drummer Mark Trojanowski of Sister Hazel is 54. Singer Cat Power is 52. DJ Chris Kilmore of Incubus is 51. Singer Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) of the Spice Girls is 48. Actor Jerry Trainor (''Wendell & Vinnie,'' ″iCarly'') is 47. Singer Nokio of Dru Hill is 45. Actor Izabella Miko (''Coyote Ugly'') is 43. Actor Luke Grimes (TV's ''Yellowstone,'' film's ''Fifty Shades'') is 40. Actor Feliz Ramirez (TV's ''Grand Hotel'') is 32.

Jan. 22: Singer Steve Perry (Journey) is 75. Bassist Teddy Gentry of Alabama is 72. Director Jim Jarmusch (''Broken Flowers,'' ''Stranger Than Paradise'') is 71. Actor John Wesley Shipp (''The Flash,'' ″Dawson's Creek'') is 69. Actor Linda Blair is 65. Rapper-actor DJ Jazzy Jeff is 59. Actor Diane Lane is 59. Country singer Regina Nicks of Regina Regina is 59. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 56. Actor Olivia D'Abo (''Law & Order: Criminal Intent,'' ″The Wonder Years'') is 55. Actor Katie Finneran (''The Michael J. Fox Show'') is 53. Actor Gabriel Macht (''Suits'') is 52. Actor Balthazar Getty is 49. Actor Christopher Kennedy Masterson (''Malcolm in the Middle'') is 44. Jazz singer Lizz Wright is 44. Singer Willa Ford is 43. Actor Beverley Mitchell (''Seventh Heaven'') is 43. Guitarist Ben Moody of The Fallen (and formerly of Evanescence) is 43. Actor-singer Phoebe Strole (''Glee'') is 41. Rapper Logic is 34. Actor Sami Gayle (''Blue Bloods'') is 28.

Jan. 23: Actor Chita Rivera is 91. Actor-director Lou Antonio (''Cool Hand Luke'') is 90. Jazz vibraphonist Gary Burton is 81. Actor Gil Gerard is 81. Bassist-keyboardist Bill Cunningham of The Box Tops is 74. Actor Richard Dean Anderson (''MacGyver'') is 74. Singer-guitarist Robin Zander of Cheap Trick is 71. Singer Anita Baker is 66. Bassist Earl Falconer of UB40 is 65. Actor Peter Mackenzie (''black-ish'') is 63. Actor Boris McGiver (''House of Cards,'' ″Boardwalk Empire'') is 62. Actor Gail O'Grady (''American Dreams,'' ″NYPD Blue'') is 61. Actor Mariska Hargitay (''Law and Order: Special Victims Unit'') is 60. Singer Marc Nelson (Az Yet) is 53. ''CBS Evening News'' anchor Norah O'Donnell is 50. Actor Tiffani Thiessen (''Beverly Hills, 90210'') is 50. Bassist Nick Harmer of Death Cab For Cutie is 49. Actor Lindsey Kraft (''Living Biblically'') is 44.

Jan. 24: Fiddler Doug Kershaw is 88. Singer Ray Stevens is 85. Singer Neil Diamond is 83. Singer Aaron Neville is 83. Actor Michael Ontkean (TV's ''Twin Peaks,'' film's ''Slap Shot'') is 78. Country singer-songwriter Becky Hobbs is 74. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 73. Actor William Allen Young (''Code Black,'' ''Moesha'') is 70. Keyboardist-turned-TV personality Jools Holland (Squeeze) is 66. Actor Nastassja Kinski is 63. Drummer Keech Rainwater of Lonestar is 61. Comedian Phil LaMarr (''Mad TV'') is 57. Singer Sleepy Brown of Society of Soul is 54. Actor Matthew Lillard (''Scooby-Doo,'' ″She's All That'') is 54. Actor Merrilee McCommas (''Friday Night Lights,'' ″Family Law'') is 53. Singer Beth Hart is 52. Actor Ed Helms (''The Office'') is 50. Actor Christina Moses (''A Million Little Things'') is 46. Actor Tatyana Ali (''The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'') is 45. Actor Carrie Coon (''The Gilded Age,'' ''Leftovers'') is 43. Actor Daveed Diggs (''black-ish'') is 42. Actor Justin Baldoni (''Jane the Virgin'') is 40. Actor Mischa Barton (''The O.C.'') is 38.

Jan. 25: Country singer Claude Gray is 92. Actor Leigh Taylor-Young (''Peyton Place,'' ″Soylent Green'') is 79. Actor Dinah Manoff (film's ''Grease,'' TV's ''Empty Nest'') is 68. Actor Jenifer Lewis (''The Preacher's Wife'', ''The PJ's'') is 67. Drummer Mike Burch of River Road is 58. Singer Kina (Brownstone) is 55. Actor-TV personality China Kantner is 53. Actor Ana Ortiz (''Devious Maids,'' ″Ugly Betty'') is 53. Drummer Joe Sirois of Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 52. Guitarist Matt Odmark of Jars of Clay is 50. Actor Mia Kirshner (''The L Word,'' ''24'') is 49. Actor Christine Lakin (''Family Guy,'' ''Step By Step'') is 45. Singer Alicia Keys is 44. Actor Michael Trevino (''The Vampire Diaries'') is 39. Bassist Calum Hood of 5 Seconds to Summer is 28. Actor Olivia Edward (''Better Things'') is 17.

Jan. 26: Sports announcer-actor Bob Uecker is 89. Actor Scott Glenn (''Secretariat,'' ''The Right Stuff'') is 85. Actor Richard Portnow (''Trumbo,'' ″The Sopranos'') is 77. Drummer Corky Laing of Mountain is 76. Actor David Strathairn is 75. Musician Lucinda Williams is 71. Percussionist Norman Hassan of UB40 is 66. Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is 66. Keyboardist Charlie Gillingham of Counting Crowes is 64. Singer Jazzie B of Soul II Soul is 61. Guitarist Andrew Ridgeley of Wham! is 61. Actor Paul Johansson (''One Tree Hill'') is 60. Actor Bryan Callen (''The Goldbergs'') is 57. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 54. Actor Nate Mooney (''American Odyssey,'' ″It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'') is 52. Actor Jennifer Crystal (''House,'' ''Once and Again'') is 51. Drummer Chris Hesse of Hoobastank is 50. Actor Matilda Szydagis (''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'') is 50. Actor Gilles Marini (''Sex and the City'') is 48. Actor Sara Rue (''Mom,'' ″Less Than Perfect'') is 46. Actor Colin O'Donoghue (''Once Upon a Time'') is 43. Guitarist Michael Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 41.

Jan. 27: Actor James Cromwell (''Murder in the First,'' ″Babe'') is 84. Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd is 80. Singer Nedra Talley-Ross of The Ronettes is 78. Dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov is 76. Country singer Cheryl White of The Whites is 69. Guitarist Richard Young of The Kentucky Headhunters is 69. Actor Mimi Rogers is 68. Guitarist Janick Gers of Iron Maiden is 67. Actor Susanna Thompson (''Arrow'') is 66. TV host Keith Olbermann is 65. Keyboardist Gillian Gilbert (New Order) is 63. Singer Margo Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 63. Actor Tamlyn Tomita (TV's ''Teen Wolf,'' ''The Good Doctor'') is 61. Actor Bridget Fonda is 60. Actor Alan Cumming (''Spy Kids'') is 59. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 56. Singer Mike Patton (Faith No More) is 56. Rapper Tricky is 56. Guitarist Michael Kulas of James is 55. Comedian Patton Oswalt is 55. Actor Josh Randall (''Ed'') is 52. Country singer Kevin Denney is 46. Drummer Andrew Lee of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 38. Drummer Matt Sanchez of American Authors is 38. Actor-musician Braeden Lemasters of Wallows (TV's ''Men of a Certain Age'') is 28.