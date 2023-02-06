Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 12-18:

Feb. 12: Actor Joe Don Baker is 87. Country singer Moe Bandy is 79. Actor Maud Adams ("Octopussy") is 78. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 77. Actor Michael Ironside is 73. Guitarist Steve Hackett (Genesis) is 73. Singer Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers) is 71. Actor Joanna Kerns is 70. Actor Zach Grenier ("The Good Wife," ″Deadwood") is 69. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 67. Actor John Michael Higgins ("Raising the Bar," ″A Mighty Wind") is 60. Actor Raphael Sbarge ("Once Upon A Time," "Mass Effect") is 59. Actor Christine Elise (TV's "Chucky," film's "Body Snatchers") is 58. Actor Josh Brolin ("True Grit," ″No Country For Old Men") is 55. Singer Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips is 55. Bassist Jim Creeggan of Barenaked Ladies is 53. Keyboardist Keri Lewis of Mint Condition is 52. Actor Jesse Spencer ("House") is 44. Rapper Gucci Mane is 43. Actor Sarah Lancaster ("Chuck") is 43. Actor Christina Ricci is 43. Actor Jennifer Stone ("Wizards of Waverly Place") is 30. Actor Baylie and Rylie Cregut ("Raising Hope") are 13.

Feb. 13: Actor Kim Novak is 90. Actor Bo Svenson ("Walking Tall") is 82. Actor Stockard Channing is 79. Talk show host Jerry Springer is 79. Singer Peter Gabriel is 73. Actor-singer David Naughton is 72. Bassist Peter Hook of New Order and Joy Division is 67. Actor Matt Salinger is 63. Singer Henry Rollins is 62. Actor Neal McDonough ("Boomtown") is 57. Singer Freedom Williams (C & C Music Factory) is 57. Actor Kelly Hu ("Martial Law") is 55. Singer Matt Berninger of The National is 52. Bassist Todd Harrell (3 Doors Down) is 51. Drummer Scott Thomas of Parmalee is 50. Singer Feist is 47. MC Natalie Stewart of Floetry is 44. Actor Mena Suvari is 44.

Feb. 14: Jazz saxophonist Maceo Parker is 80. TV personality Pat O'Brien ("The Insider," ″Access Hollywood") is 75. Magician Teller of Penn and Teller is 75. Actor Ken Wahl ("Wiseguy") is 66. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 64. Actor Meg Tilly is 63. Singer-music producer Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 62. Actor Sakina Jaffey ("House of Cards") is 61. Actor Enrico Colantoni ("Just Shoot Me") is 60. Actor Zach Galligan ("Gremlins") is 59. Actor Valente Rodriguez (TV's "George Lopez," film's "Erin Brockovich") is 59. Bassist Ricky Wolking of The Nixons is 57. Actor Simon Pegg (2009′s "Star Trek") is 53. Bassist Kevin Baldes of Lit is 51. Singer Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty is 51. Actor Danai Gurira ("Black Panther") is 45. Actor Matt Barr ("Blood and Treasure") is 39. Actor Jake Lacy ("The Office") is 37. Actor Tiffany Thornton ("Sonny With A Chance") is 37. Actor Brett Dier ("Jane the Virgin") is 33. Actor Freddie Highmore ("Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," ″Bates Motel") is 31.

Feb. 15: Actor Claire Bloom is 92. Songwriter Brian Holland (Holland-Dozier-Holland) is 82. Drummer Mick Avory of The Kinks is 79. Jazz saxophonist Henry Threadgill is 79. Actor Marisa Berenson ("Barry Lyndon") is 76. Singer Melissa Manchester is 72. Actor Jane Seymour is 72. Actor Lynn Whitfield ("Madea's Family Reunion") is 70. Cartoonist Matt Groening ("The Simpsons") is 69. Model Janice Dickinson is 68. Actor Christopher McDonald ("Harry's Law," "Family Law") is 68. Singer Ali Campbell (UB40) is 64. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli ("The Sopranos") is 64. Bassist Mikey Craig of Culture Club is 63. Actor Steven Michael Quezada ("Breaking Bad") is 60. Country singer Michael Reynolds of Pinmonkey is 59. Actor Michael Easton ("General Hospital") is 56. Actor Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") is 52. Actor Renee O'Connor ("Xena: Warrior Princess") is 52. Actor Sarah Wynter ("24″) is 50. Singer Brandon Boyd of Incubus is 47. Drummer Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers is 47. Singer-guitarist Adam Granduciel of The War On Drugs is 44. Singer Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes is 43. Guitarist Gary Clark Jr. is 39. Actor Natalie Morales ("The Grinder," ″90210″) is 38. Actor Amber Riley ("Glee") is 37. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 28. Actor Zach Gordon ("Diary of a Wimpy Kid" films) is 25.

Feb. 16: Jazz singer Peggy King is 93. Actor William Katt ("Greatest American Hero") is 72. Actor LeVar Burton is 66. Rapper-actor Ice-T is 65. Guitarist Andy Taylor (Duran Duran) is 62. Drummer Dave Lombardo of Slayer is 58. Actor Sarah Clarke ("Twilight") is 52. Actor Mahershala Ali ("Moonlight," "Green Book") is 49. DJ-producer Bassnectar is 45. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 41. Singer Ryan Follese of Hot Chelle Rae is 36. Guitarist and drummer Danielle Haim of Haim is 34. Actor Elizabeth Olsen ("Wandavision," "Martha Marcy May Marlene") is 34.

Feb. 17: Comedian Dame Edna (Barry Humphries) is 89. Actor Christina Pickles ("The Wedding Singer," ″St. Elsewhere") is 88. Football player-turned-actor Jim Brown ("The Dirty Dozen") is 87. Actor Brenda Fricker ("My Left Foot," "So I Married An Axe Murderer") is 78. Actor Becky Ann Baker ("Girls," ″Freaks and Geeks") is 70. Actor Rene Russo is 69. Actor Richard Karn ("Home Improvement") is 67. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 61. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy is 60. Director Michael Bay ("Transformers," "Armageddon") is 59. Singer Chante Moore is 56. Guitarist Tim Mahoney of 311 (three-eleven) is 53. Actor Dominic Purcell ("Prison Break") is 53. Actor Denise Richards is 52. Singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day is 51. Actor Jerry O'Connell is 49. Country singer Bryan White is 49. Actor Kelly Carlson ("Nip/Tuck") is 47. Actor Conrad Ricamora ("How To Get Away With Murder") is 44. Actor Jason Ritter ("Kevin (Probably) Saves the World," ″Joan of Arcadia") is 43. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 42. TV personality Paris Hilton is 42. TV co-host Daphne Oz ("The Chew") is 37. Actor Chord Overstreet ("Glee") is 34. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 32. Actor Meaghan Martin ("10 Things I Hate About You," "Camp Rock") is 31. Actor Sasha Pieterse ("Pretty Little Liars") is 27.

Feb. 18: Vocalist Yoko Ono is 90. Singer Herman Santiago of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 82. Singer Irma Thomas is 82. Actor Jess Walton ("The Young and the Restless") is 77. Singer Dennis DeYoung (Styx) is 76. Actor Cybill Shepherd is 73. Singer Randy Crawford is 71. Actor John Travolta is 69. Actor John Pankow ("Mad About You") is 68. Game show hostess Vanna White ("Wheel of Fortune") is 66. Actor Jayne Atkinson ("Criminal Minds") is 64. Actor Greta Scacchi is 63. Actor Matt Dillon is 59. Rapper Dr. Dre is 58. Actor Molly Ringwald is 55. Guitarist-keyboardist Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion is 48. Actor Ike Barinholtz ("The Mindy Project") is 46. Actor Kristoffer Polaha ("Ringer," "Life Unexpected") is 46. Guitarist Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek is 46. Actor Tyrone Burton ("The Parent 'Hood") is 44. Musician Regina Spektor is 43. Bassist Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes is 35. Actor Shane Lyons ("All That") is 35. Actor Sarah Sutherland ("Veep") is 35. Actor Maiara Walsh ("Desperate Housewives") is 35.