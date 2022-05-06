Migratory birds, whose arrival is slowed by unseasonable weather, should actually be here for World Migratory Bird Day, May 14. Celebrating those birds and their arrival will be the focus of events that day at Eastman Nature Center, Elm Creek Park Reserve.

A daylong program of events is planned, open to all, and free. This is a great way to stretch your birding muscles again.

On the schedule from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. are:

Binocular demonstrations.

Live birds from Eastman Nature Center and the Midwest Peregrine Society on display.

Talks with naturalists about birds and bird migration.

Family bird challenge.

Binocular challenge course.

Guided bird walks.

Live great-horned owl and owl artifacts.

Games and art activities.

An opportunity to visit with representatives from National Camera Exchange (binoculars and other birding gear), the Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club and the Midwest Peregrine Society.

The Divine Swine food truck will be on hand with bird-friendly coffee, doughnuts and lunch items for purchase.

Scheduled events include:

7:30–9 a.m.: Early morning bird walk (advance registration required).

8:30–10 a.m.: Early morning bird walk (advance registration required).

9 a.m.–noon: Bird banding demonstration.

9:30 a.m.: Coffee for Birds presentation.

10:30 a.m.: Presentation celebrating 40 Years of Peregrine Falcon Recovery in the Upper Midwest .

11 a.m.: The Wandering Naturalist podcast live recording

12:30 p.m.: Backyard Bird Feeding presentation.

1:30 p.m.: Presentation on the amazing recovery of the Eastern bluebird.

More information at threeriversparks.org. A part of the Three Rivers Park District, Elm Creek is located just north of the intersection of Hwys. 169 and 610 in western Hennepin County. Get directions here.