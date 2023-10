Video

Category 4 Hurricane Lidia makes landfall with 140 mph winds near Mexico's Puerto Vallarta resort

Tap the bookmark to save this article. View saved articles

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Hurricane Lidia made landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm Tuesday evening with winds of 140 mph (220 kph) near Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta, and then moved inland, still as a powerful hurricane.