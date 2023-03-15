NEW YORK — Legendary British singer-songwriter Cat Stevens will release a new album of original songs this summer that took the ''Peace Train'' hitmaker over a decade to make and revisits familiar themes of togetherness.

The 12-song collection is called ''King of a Land'' and comes out in June on George Harrison-founded Dark Horse Records. The album cover illustration shows a boy playing guitar on top of the Earth, as a cat stretches and a train puffs along a track.

The first single is the cheerful, family friendly ''Take the World Apart,'' with the lyrics ''I'll take the world apart/to find a place for a peaceful heart.''

''The source of musical inspiration for this song came from the 50s. The smoochy harmonies and chords have an enchanting effect on the ear. Life was simpler then: lonely hearts yearning for love," he said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The album reunites Stevens with producer Paul Samwell-Smith, who produced three Stevens albums between 1970-72 — ''Tea for the Tillerman,'' ''Teaser and the Firecat'' and ''Catch Bull at Four.''

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Stevens, who also goes by Yusuf, the name he took when he converted to Islam, has been a respected writer since releasing his debut in 1967. He's had a string of Top 40 hits, from ''Peace Train'' and ''Wild World'' to ''Morning Has Broken.'' He was just named to Glastonbury's coveted Legends slot this summer.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits