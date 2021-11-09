GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Colin Castleton and Myreon Jones each scored 18 points and Florida cruised to a 74-61 victory over Elon on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Castleton, a senior who had entered the NBA draft, scored 17 points in the first half and finished 7-of-11 shooting from the floor. Jones, a Penn State transfer who led the Nittany Lions last season averaging 15.3 points, made 6 of 13 shots and was 4 of 8 from long range.

Florida returning starters Tyree Appleby added 14 points and Anthony Duruji had 10. The Gators shot 52% in the first half while building a 47-24 lead.

Michael Graham scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Elon. Hunter McIntosh added 15 points and Torrence Watson had 10.

The Gators enter the season following an NCAA Tournament berth with six senior or graduate players, and senior forward and NBA prospect Keyontae Johnson.

Johnson missed most of last season after he collapsed in the game against Florida State and was hospitalized. The 6-foot-5 and 230 pound senior has not yet been medically cleared to play.

