PHOENIX — Nick Castellanos drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning after two Arizona players collided on a fly ball, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez held the Diamondbacks in check with seven scoreless innings, but Christian Walker tied it in the eighth with a three-run homer.

After Craig Kimbrel (5-1) stranded a runner at third in the ninth inning, Trea Turner floated a fly ball to shallow right field off Scott McGough (0-5). The ball dropped when Arizona second baseman Geraldo Perdomo and right fielder Jake McCarthy collided, putting runners on second and third.

Castellanos hit a ball to deep center for the go-ahead run and José Alvarado stranded two runners in the bottom half for his sixth save in eight chances.

J.T. Realmuto homered and drove in two runs for the Phillies, who have have won nine of 11 to clinch their fourth straight series.

Suarez struck out eight against the Dodgers last start and was sharp again against the Diamondbacks.

The left-hander stranded a runner at third by getting over to first to complete a double play in the third inning and stranded a runner at third in the fourth.

Suarez allowed four hits and struck out seven with two walks.

Arizona starter Merrill Kelly allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings against Detroit in his last start, but had trouble finding the strike zone early against the Phillies. He walked the game's first two batters and gave up two runs on fielder's choices in the first three innings.

Kelly struck out five straight until Realmuto launched a long solo homer to left to put the Phillies up 3-0 in the sixth inning.

Kelly allowed three runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and four walks in six innings to see his five-game winning streak end.

TRAINER'S TABLE

Philadelphia: 1B Alec Bohm was given the night off as the Phillies remain cautious in his return from a hamstring injury.

Arizona: 2B Ketel Marte was out of the lineup for the second straight game with back tightness suffered while sliding Monday against the Phillies. He walked as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. ... LF Lourdes Gurriell Jr. fouled a pitch off his right foot in the third inning, but stayed in the game after being checked on by Arizona's trainer.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (5-5, 4.60 ERA) faces Arizona RHP Rhyne Nelson (2-3, 4.95 ERA) in the series finale on Thursday.

