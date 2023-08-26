Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A woman is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 23-month-old child in north-central Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 911 caller the night of Aug. 19 reported a toddler had been run over by a vehicle. Officers responded to the residence in Wilkinson Township and performed lifesaving measures on the child, who was flown to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The child died Aug. 24.

Further investigation led officials to believe the child's injuries came from blunt force trauma via suspected child abuse, rather than an accident. The child's mother, 30-year-old Larena Jackson, was booked into the Cass County Detention Center on Aug. 22 and charged.

Those charges were amended after the child's death. Jackson is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, malicious punishment of a child and fleeing a police officer.