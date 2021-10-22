Introduction: Host Michael Rand found himself irrationally intrigued by Thursday night's NFL matchup between the Browns and Broncos because it featured a couple of old friends: Case Keenum quarterbacked the Browns in the absence of the injured Baker Mayfield, while Teddy Bridgewater is the Broncos' starter. The Browns prevailed in a 17-14 win, but more than anything the game reinforced that the Vikings got the best quarterback in Kirk Cousins when they made their 2018 decision.

4:00: Vikings/NFL writer Mark Craig joins the show for his weekly picks segment. It's not a marquee week in the NFL, but Craig found several upsets that he likes this week. He wouldn't go so far out on a limb, though, to pick any of the three double-digit underdogs to win outright.

18:00: Rand can't help himself. As the Ben Simmons situation continues to erupt in Philadelphia, he's still pining for a trade. Were you persuaded the Wolves should exit that chat by one good regular season performance? Also, with the NFL trade deadline coming in early November, is there anything the Vikings can do to bolster their cornerback depth?

20:00: The Star Tribune's Megan Ryan helps Rand break down a big weekend in men's college hockey with the No. 4 Gophers playing a home-and-away series against No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth. Whichof these programs should be considered the model in the state?

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports