St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on Thursday issued his second-ever veto of a City Council decision, speaking out against a 2024 ballot measure asking voters to approve a property tax levy increase to help cover the costs of early child care.

The council decided to send the question to voters with a 5-2 vote last week. To override the mayor's veto, the council needs votes from five of its seven members. An override vote must be taken within 30 days.

The rare mayoral action is a blow to the coalition of educators, business leaders and elected officials who have been working since 2017 to develop a policy that will support families struggling with the costs of child care and preschool. They say local action is needed to fill gaps in federal and state assistance, pointing to programs launched in cities like Boston, Denver and Seattle.

Advocates argue that providing universal access to child care promotes healthy development and boosts the workforce. The latest version of their proposal would use dedicated revenue to provide subsidies to low-income families and support to providers.

The property tax levy would be raised incrementally over 10 years — $2 million the first year, $4 million the second year and so on, until the program maxes out at $20 million. The average homeowner would see their tax bill go up $16 each year.

The money would completely cover the costs of care for more than half of St. Paul children between ages 0 and 5, according to the council resolution. Subsides would go to families at or below 185% of the poverty line, which is $55,500 annually for a family of four, and leftover funds would be distributed on a sliding scale.

Organizers attempted to place a similar question on the ballot in 2022, but failed to garner enough petition signatures. After that effort, the council appointed an Early Learning Legislative Advisory Committee (ELLAC), which studied the issue and recommended a city-run program in the spring.

Since then, the Legislature passed a new child tax credit and increased funding for early childhood programs, meaning St. Paul will see tens of millions of additional state dollars next year. But citing research from an economist, the council resolution said the city would need an estimated $39 million more each year to reach all children at the proposed income threshold.

Council Members Russel Balenger and Mitra Jalali voted against the ballot measure last week. At the time, Jalali said she does not think it's responsible for the council to lock itself into a 10-year financial commitment without more clarity on how the program would work and be evaluated.

Ahead of the vote, the St. Paul Federation of Educators, the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce and nonprofit ISAIAH sent letters opposing the council's resolution and expressing concerns about tax burdens and the lack of details.

Council Member Rebecca Noecker, one of the lead advocates for the proposal, said last week that holding the ballot question until 2024 gives policymakers more time to engage with voters and fine-tune the program.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.