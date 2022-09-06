A passenger in a car was killed and the driver badly hurt when the vehicle was hit from behind on a highway in southwestern Minnesota, officials said Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 12:30 p.m. Monday west of Windom on Hwy. 62 near County Road 5, the State Patrol said.

The patrol identified the passenger who died as 54-year-old Henry N. Nyandwaki, of Windom. The car's driver, 15-year-old Elizabeth M. Ngisa, was taken to Windom Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the patrol.

Pickup driver Scott Runck, 37, of Avoca, Minn., went to a hospital in nearby Worthington for treatment of noncritical injuries.

The car was heading west and began slowing down as it neared County Road 5, where it was hit from behind by the pickup, the patrol said.