Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

PHOENIX — Ketel Marte had four hits, Zac Gallen earned his 16th win and the Arizona Diamondbacks won their fourth straight game by beating the San Francisco Giants 8-4 on Tuesday night.

The Diamondbacks remain a half-game in front of the Chicago Cubs for the second of three National League wild-card berths. The Giants, who have dropped four of five, fell three games behind the Cubs for the final playoff spot.

Arizona trailed 2-0 early but took a 5-2 lead in the second inning, partly thanks to a daring double steal that led to two runs. Corbin Carroll dashed to third, where Wilmer Flores couldn't handle catcher Patrick Bailey's throw. The ball trickled away and Carroll scrambled toward home. Flores threw home but misfired, allowing Marte, who started the play by stealing second, to round third and score.

Flores was charged with two errors on the play. It was Carroll's 48th stolen base of the season.

The D-backs pushed their advantage to 7-2 in the fourth on Marte's two-run single. Carroll also had two RBIs.

Gallen (16-8) — a contender for the NL Cy Young Award — got the win but labored through five innings, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out six.

The Giants took a 2-0 lead in the first when LaMonte Wade Jr. led off with a sinking liner that Carroll couldn't corral in right field, allowing Wade to reach third with a triple. Mike Yastrzemski brought home Wade on a sacrifice fly, and Joc Pederson added a solo homer, his 14th of the season.

WEB GEM

D-backs center fielder Alek Thomas made a fantastic catch in the eighth, likely saving a run.

San Francisco's Michael Conforto hit a hard liner to deep center off reliever Kevin Ginkel, but Thomas made a leaping grab on the warning track for the third out, just before crashing into the wall.

COBB LEAVES EARLY

Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb (7-7) exited in the third inning after apparently aggravating a left hip injury that's bothered him since mid-June. The righty gave up five runs over the first two innings.

Left-hander Alex Wood entered for Cobb and gave up three earned runs over five innings.

ROOF OPEN

The Diamondbacks opened the retractable roof at Chase Field for the first time in months.

The temperature was 95 degrees at first pitch, but cooled off quickly. It's been a particularly brutal summer in Phoenix, with a record-setting 54 days hitting at least the 110-degree mark.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up their two-game series Wednesday afternoon. The Giants will throw RHP Logan Webb (10-12, 3.31 ERA) and the D-backs will counter with RHP Merrill Kelly (11-7, 3.45).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB