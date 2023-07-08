PHOENIX — Corbin Carroll singled with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the NL West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Saturday.

Alek Thomas homered to tie it in the eighth, then singled in the tying run in the 10th against David Bednar (3-1). The infield hit followed a throwing error by Bednar on a bunt and scored automatic runner Dominic Canzone, making his debut in the majors. After Geraldo Perdomo sacrificed, Ketel Marte was intentionally walked and Carroll lined a single just fair down the right-field line.

Jared Triolo's single put the Pirates ahead in the top of the 10th against Scott McGough (1-6), the seventh Arizona pitcher who went the final two innings.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller gave up one hit in seven innings in his final start before going to the All-Star Game. He threw 99 pitches, walked five and struck out four. Marte's sharp single to right with two out in the sixth was the only hit off Keller.

Colin Holderman relieved to start the eighth, and Thomas drove his second pitch over the wall in right field for his fourth homer.

Jack Suwinski doubled in the first Pittsburgh run in the sixth.

Arizona kept it close with a bullpen game featuring seven pitchers. They combined to allow four hits, two in the 10th, and had 15 strikeouts.

Kyle Nelson started and got four outs. Tyler Gilbert, called up from Triple-A Reno for the game, went three innings and gave up a run. He walked Jason Delay to start the sixth.

Gilbert walked Jason Delay to start the sixth. After a strikeout and an infield grounder advanced Delay to second, Suwinski doubled to right-center, with the ball bouncing into the pool area as Delay scored.

To make room for Gilbert, outfielder Kyle Lewis was optioned to Reno.

Canzone made his debut for Arizona, batting sixth as the DH. He grounded out three times and drew a four-pitch walk in the seventh.

Bryan Reynolds doubled for Pittsburgh's first hit in the third, but Henry Davis was out trying to score from third to end the inning.

NUMBERS

Carroll is the first rookie with at least 15 homers and 25 stolen bases before the All-Star break. Carroll, voted into the All-Star Game, has 18 homers and 26 steals. ... Suwinski has struck out looking five times in the first two games. ... The Pirates were 20-8 on April 29 but are 20-41 since then.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (right calf) is scheduled to throw 60 pitches in a simulated game Sunday, manager Torey Lovullo said before the game. He had a 26-pitch bullpen session Thursday and reported no problems, Lovullo said. Kelly, who went on the injured list on June 27, is 9-4 with a 3.22 ERA in 16 starts this season.

Drey Jameson (right elbow inflammation), who was placed on the injured list Friday, was moved to the 60-day list on Saturday. Lovullo said that information is still being gathered on the seriousness of the arm ailment, but Jameson won't be able to return until mid-September at the earliest.

UP NEXT

RHP Kyle Davies (1-4, 6.52) is set to start Sunday for Arizona. Pittsburgh hadn't announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports