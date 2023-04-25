Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Carrier Global is buying German heat pump maker Viessmann Climate Solutions for about $12 billion in cash and stock, the Florida-based company said Tuesday.

Viessmann is an ''iconic, premium brand in the highest growth segment of the global heat pump and energy transition markets,'' Carrier said in a statement.

Carrier Chairman and CEO David Gitlin called the deal a ''game-changing opportunity'' for Carrier, a leading U.S. maker of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment that was spun out of United Technologies three years ago.

Carrier plans to exit its Fire & Security and Commercial Refrigeration cabinet businesses next year to focus on climate and energy.

Viessman Group ''will remain committed as a significant, long-term shareowner of Carrier'' following the deal's completion, said Max Viessmann, CEO of the century-old private German company.

Viessmann will join the Carrier board of directors when the deal closes around year-end. The transaction is subject to regulatory and other approvals.