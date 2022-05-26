NORFOLK, Va. — A painting project is to blame for an odor that affected some cruise ship passengers in Virginia and prompted the U.S. Coast Guard to send a crew to investigate Thursday, Carnival Cruise Line said.

The Coast Guard first received reports on Wednesday of an odor and people feeling ill on the Carnival Magic ship, Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann said. He said a crew went to the vessel on Thursday morning but no one needed to be evacuated for medical treatment. The vessel is docked in Norfolk.

The odor was produced by an outside painting project taking place on Wednesday, Carnival said in a written statement. "The ship's crew quickly reacted and provided assistance to the guests," the company said.

Carnival didn't specify how many people were affected or what assistance passengers received, but said the ship returned to Norfolk as scheduled and all passengers had disembarked.