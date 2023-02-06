Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Carlos Correa made a difficult decision, supported by the Twins, to skip the World Baseball Classic this spring.

The Twins shortstop was expected to be among the top players for Puerto Rico, but his wife, Daniella, is expecting their second child on March 11.

The WBC starts on March 8 and runs through March 21. The 20-team field will play down to quarterfinals, semifinals and finals in Miami.

"This was a challenging decision for Carlos. He takes so much pride in representing his country and truly considered ways to make this work," Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said. "We all acknowledged that the back and forth flying combined with multiple days off from baseball activity didn't set Carlos up for jumping into meaningful games upon his return."

Twins pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers on Feb. 15, and position players come in by Feb. 19.

Correa signed a six-year, $200 million deal with the Twins that could stretch to 10 seasons and $270 million after agreements with the Mets and Giants fell through because of concerns over a right leg surgically repaired in 2014. The Twins said the WBC decision was not related at all to Correa's health.

Japan (2006, 2009) won two of the previous four World Baseball Classics, and the U.S. (2017) and Dominican Republic (2013) won the other two.

Competing teams are Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the United States, Canada, Venezuela, Panama, Nicaragua, Chinese Taipei, Japan, Australia, Czech Republic, Korea, China, Israel, Italy, Great Britain and the Netherlands.

Final rosters have not been released.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.