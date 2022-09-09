NEW YORK — Since his surprise signing with the Twins this offseason for $35.1 million, Carlos Correa has been searching for a signature moment.

Correa has proven his worth as a defender and clubhouse leader, but offensively, his numbers haven't quite merited that big salary, with just 17 home runs and 48 RBI heading into Thursday's series finale at Yankee Stadium.

But in the top of the eighth inning, with the score tied and the Twins desperate to avoid a four-game sweep, Correa stepped up to the plate and sent an 81 mph slider into the left field stands, just long enough to reach the seats, scoring himself and Jake Cave to give the Twins a two-run advantage.

The Twins held on for a 4-3 victory to improve to 69-67, 1½ games behind first-place Cleveland in the American League Central Division. The Yankees fell to 83-55, still atop the East.

Jorge Lopez nearly derailed his fellow Puerto Rican's moment, allowing a leadoff double to Aaron Judge and walking Gleyber Torres to immediately put two on in the bottom of the eighth. He bounced back for two outs but then threw a wild pitch that allowed a run to score and put the batter on base with a walk. The Twins pulled him for Caleb Thielbar, who struck out pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton to keep the Twins in the lead.

Thielbar and Michael Fulmer combined to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth with just one out on the board. But the Twins survived, thanks to a Fulmer strikeout and Isiah Kiner-Falefa's groundout.

Sonny Gray left his most recent start a week ago in Chicago after the fourth inning, having tweaked his right hamstring on the last pitch of the third. Manager Rocco Baldelli pushed his start back a day to give Gray time to recover. And considering the Twins burned through a lot of their bullpen in Wednesday's doubleheader, the Twins were banking on Gray staying in the game for a good chunk of time.

He delivered, lasting six innings and giving up seven hits, two runs and a walk while striking out seven. The runs came on one hit, Miguel Andjuar's two-run homer in the second inning to grant the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

The Twins tied it in the fifth. Former Yankees Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez combined for the first score, with Urshela getting a base hit off Yankees starter Nestor Cortes before Sanchez doubled to send him home. Sanchez later scored on Nick Gordon's single after Cortes exited the game for Clarke Schmidt.