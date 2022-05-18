OAKLAND, Calif. — The Twins and A's conclude their three-game series this afternoon (2:37 p.m., BSN) at the Coliseum. The A's won Tuesday night to square the series at one.

Sonny Gray seeks his first victory as a Twin. He is 0-1, with a 3.68 ERA, and will face A's righthander Daulton Jefferies (1-6, 4.84).

Carlos Correa was reinstated from the 10-day injury list and will start at shortstop, with Royce Lewis sent back to St. Paul after an impressive big league debut. Correa missed 11 games because of a right middle finger contusion.

Gray was a first-round pick (18th overall) by Oakland in 2011 out of Vanderbilt and spent seven seasons in the Oakland organization. In five major league seasons, he was 44-36 with a 3.42 ERA in 114 games for the A's before he was traded to the Yankees in 2017.

The Twins lead the American League Central at 21-16, and the rebuilding A's are 16-23 and last in the AL West.

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Luis Arraez, 1B

Carlos Correa, SS

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Gary Sanchez, DH

Gio Urshela, 3B

Ryan Jeffers, C

Nick Gordon, LF

ATHLETICS LINEUP

Tony Kemp, 2B

Sheldon Neuse, DH

Ramon Laureano, CF

Seth Brown, 1B

Christian Bethancourt, C

Chad Pinder, LF

Luis Barrera, RF

Elvis Andrus, SS

Kevin Smith, 3B