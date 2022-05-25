Carl Bradley performed at venues across the country with stars like Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin. He made history in the Twin Cities with a prominent R&B group in the 1960s and he was the member of four bands inducted into the Mid-America Music Hall of Fame.

But he maintained that his 13 children were his greatest accomplishment.

Bradley died April 1 of heart failure at his Brooklyn Center home. He was 73.

"I remember being in awe," said daughter Andrea York of seeing her father on stage.

Jesse Bradley, the youngest of the children, said his father enjoyed listening to Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald because he loved jazz and could sing in soprano.

"Girls went crazy over his high voice. That's one of the reasons he went big here," Jesse Bradley said during a recent interview while wearing a t-shirt of his father sharing a joint with Hendrix.

A 2012 publication from Minneapolis-based label Secret Stash Records, "Twin Cities Funk & Soul: Lost R&B Grooves From Minneapolis/St. Paul 1964-1979," featured Bradley and two bands he joined, including Dave Brady and the Stars. It said the band was "one of the first R&B groups in the Twin Cities to find crossover success with white audiences."

"White Minnesotans would see the Temptations on television or buy their records, but they would never see R&B around town until Dave Brady and the Stars," Bradley told the publication.

The Stars formed in 1965 in south Minneapolis. Bradley played keyboard, sax and organ before moving to vocals. In 1969, he joined the band Danny's Reasons with front man Danny Stevens, who created the music venue The Depot — later known as First Avenue.

Stephen Landry, a longtime friend of Bradley's who handled equipment and sound on tours across the Upper Midwest, said some people they ran into didn't appreciate Black musicians coming to town and drawing local girls to their shows.

"There was one place, a pizza joint, we had to fight our way out of because some guys came in making trouble," Landry said.

"Carl was one of of the nicest people I knew," he said. "He had time for anyone. He never made you feel less than when he spoke to you."

Bradley was born in Lufkin, Texas,and saw snow for the first time when after he was adopted by relatives and moved to Minneapolis at the age of six. After attending Central High School, he declined college scholarship offers and instead launched his musical career with Dave Brady and the Stars.

Galen Kruger, one of his sons, said most of the children inherited a love for music from their father, who he called a "true rock star."

Bradley met his life partner, Debbie Fox, while performing with the band Free and Easy at Kelly's Depot Pub in downtown St. Paul in 1979. Fox said when she saw Bradley, she knew that was "the man I want to marry some day."

"I went out every night just so I could see him play," she said. "He was one of a kind. He made people feel very special."

Bradley worked as a process server for 25 years for Civil Action Group. Family members said he was a man of strong faith who listened to pastor Charles Stanley every morning and enjoyed his four pets, fishing and golfing.

Besides York and Jesse Bradley, both of Brooklyn Center, Kruger of Rochester, and Fox, Bradley is survived by daughters Patrice Doten of St. Paul, Nicole LaNasa of Wesley Chapel, Fla., Terra Dodds of Savage, and sons Daryl LaBat of Omaha, Neb., Joseph Huber of Minneapolis, Carl Bradley, Jr. of Columbia Heights, Scott Wesolowski of Denver, Jason Spangler of Maple Grove, Hunter Boyce of West St Paul, Anthony Longen of San Jose; numerous grandchildren; one great grandchild. Services have been held.