A suspect who allegedly stole one vehicle and carjacked another while fleeing police is in jail following a lengthy pursuit through Brooklyn Center Thursday night.

The 27-year-old male suspect was "driving erratically and dangerously" — including driving into oncoming traffic on a highway and nearly hitting a Hennepin County deputy's squad — until police were able to ram the carjacked vehicle into a snowbank and make an arrest, according to Brooklyn Center police.

Brooklyn Center officers were not part of the pursuit. It began at about 9:10 p.m. as the State Patrol was attempting to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of Minneapolis in the vicinity of Hwy. 252 and Interstate 694.

The patrol called off the pursuit when the suspect exited the highway onto city streets, but law enforcement from several agencies, including Brooklyn Center police, continued to track the stolen vehicle as it moved through the city, said Cmdr. Garett Flesland.

Dispatchers watching traffic cameras spotted the stolen Ford Focus near Brooklyn Boulevard and Lilac Drive. Troopers found the vehicle unoccupied at 50th Avenue and Lilac Drive. Minutes later, dispatchers watched on camera as the suspect carjacked a different vehicle near 47th and Drew avenues.

Brooklyn Center police with help from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and Metro Transit police set up a perimeter in the area, Flesland said.

Police followed the suspect to an apartment building on the 3500 block of 47th Avenue, where officers and deputies forced the vehicle he was driving into a snowbank. Police fired two rubber foam bullets at the driver's window when the uncooperative suspect did not surrender for an extensive period of time, police said.

The suspect eventually did surrender and was taken to jail. Officers recovered a replica firearm in the backseat of the carjacked vehicle, police said.

"We are extremely fortunate that nobody was injured in this entire incident and are very thankful to have assisting agencies to help bring incidents like these to an end," police said.

The suspect was booked into the Hennepin County jail on probable cause aggravated robbery and a Department of Corrections hold.