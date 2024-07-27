Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man was critically injured early Friday after a carjacking turned violent in Minneapolis, and St. Paul police arrested a suspect after the car crashed into a tree in the Frogtown neighborhood.

Reports of the shooting began just before 2 a.m. Friday, Minneapolis police Sgt. Garrett Parten said. Officers responded to the 200 block of Oak Grove Street, where they found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police helped the man until emergency workers arrived and rushed him to HCMC in downtown Minneapolis.

"Preliminary information indicates that the male was inside a vehicle when an individual removed him from the vehicle and took it," Parten said, according to a news release. "While the vehicle was being taken, shots were fired and he was struck."

According to an incident report, St. Paul officers found the victim's vehicle at about 3 a.m. crashed against a tree in the 800 block of Van Buren Avenue with two people inside. They arrested the driver, a 37-year-old Minneapolis man, and took him into custody on suspicion of felony fleeing, fifth-degree drugs, criminal vehicular operation, drunken driving and an Anoka County warrant for third-degree burglary.

A Minneapolis police investigation into the shooting is ongoing.