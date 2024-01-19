Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MIAMI — A cargo plane made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport after experiencing engine failure shortly after takeoff, an airline spokesperson said.

The aircraft landed safely Thursday night ''after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure," the spokesperson for Atlas Air said in a statement Friday. ''The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA.''

Atlas will conduct an inspection to determine the cause, the spokesperson said.

Unverified videos on social media platform X showed flames shooting out of the wing of a plane near the airport while in flight.

Messages seeking comment were left Friday for the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration.