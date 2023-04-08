Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MILWAUKEE — St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Packy Naughton was placed on the 15-day injured list on Saturday because of a forearm strain.

Naughton was to have an MRI on Saturday.

Naughton, who turns 27 on April 16, faced three batters Friday in the eighth inning of a 4-0 loss at Milwaukee before the forearm issue caused him to leave.

The Cardinals recalled left-hander Génesis Cabrera from Triple-A Memphis to fill Naughton's spot on the roster.

Naughton has struck out five and allowed two hits and one walk in five innings of shutout relief this season. He went 0-2 with a 4.78 ERA and one save last season in 26 appearances, including three starts.

Cabrera was 4-2 with a 4.63 ERA in 39 relief appearances last season. He struck out 32 and walked 20 in 44 2/3 innings. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports