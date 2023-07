Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman was scratched from Sunday's game with lower back tightness.

Gorman was in the original starting lineup against the Chicago Cubs. He was scheduled to bat third in the final game of the four-game series.

He is listed day to day.

Taylor Motter replaced Gorman at second base.

Gorman is hitting .241. He is tied for the team lead with 22 homers entering Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports