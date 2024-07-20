ATLANTA — The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves originally scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of persistent rain.

The Cardinals, who are in second place in the NL Central, and the Braves, who are second in the NL East, will try to play a split doubleheader Saturday at Truist Park. The first pitch for the opener has been scheduled for 1 p.m., and the nightcap will begin at 7:20 p.m., though there is more rain in the forecast.

Rain shortened the Cardinals' pregame batting practice, forcing the grounds crew to place a tarp over the infield. The tarp was removed for only a few minutes before being pulled out over the infield again shortly before the 7:20 p.m. scheduled first pitch. The postponement was announced at 9:30 p.m.

The opening game of the split doubleheader will feature a matchup of veteran right-handers. Kyle Gibson (7-3, 4.16) will start for St. Louis against Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.07). Gibson is 36 and Morton is 40.

The Braves plan to recall right-hander Bryce Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Saturday night's second game against Cardinals right-hander Sonny Gray (9-6, 3.34).

Atlanta rookie Spencer Schwellenbach (3-4, 4.43 ERA), who had been scheduled to start on Friday night, has been pushed back to Sunday's final game of the three-game series. The addition of Elder to the weekend series rotation gives Atlanta All-Star Max Fried additional rest before his next start. Fried had been the planned Sunday starter.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: OF/IF Tommy Edman, who began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 9, had an injection in his sprained ankle over the All-Star break. Edman won't return to rehab games until Tuesday. ... Manager Oliver Marmol said LHP Steven Matz (lower back strain) is scheduled to throw his second bullpen session in St. Louis on Saturday.

Braves: OF Ramón Laureano (sore back, left oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list but did not return as a starter. Manager Brian Snitker said Laureano could play against left-handers and is ''a good piece for us.'' ... The rehab of OF Michael Harris II (strained left hamstring) remains ''a slow process'' until he is cleared for games, according to Snitker. ... IF Brian Anderson became a free agent after declining his assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett. ... RHP Ian Anderson is scheduled to make his first rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett, and his fifth minor league rehab start overall, on Saturday as he continues his recovery from 2023 Tommy John surgery. Anderson, 26, has a 3.97 ERA in 52 career starts for Atlanta from 2020-22.

