NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Michael Carcone scored twice to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 7-5 come-from-behind victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.

Clayton Keller had a goal and two assists. Sean Durzi had a goal and an assist, and Troy Stecher, Alex Kerfoot and Nick Bjugstad also scored. Connor Ingram made 36 saves for Arizona, while Logan Cooley had three assists and J.J. Moser had two.

Filip Forsberg scored two goals and added an assist, and Dante Fabbro had a goal and assist for the Predators, who have lost three in a row and five of six.

Kiefer Sherwood and Ryan O'Reilly also scored for Nashville, while Roman Josi, Tommy Novak and Gustav Nyquist each had two assists. Juuse Saros made 19 saves. The Predators played their first home game in two weeks after completing a five-game road trip 1-4.

''We're just finding ways to lose games right now,'' O'Reilly said. ''It's frustrating.''

Carcone had not registered a point since recording a hat trick and assisting on another goal Oct. 30 against Chicago.

''I like the way he skated tonight. I liked the way he moved the puck in the offensive zone. I liked the battle level,'' Arizona coach André Tourigny said. ''(Carcone) needs to keep working on his consistency level. Tonight was one of his good games. Now we want the same thing in Dallas.''

Durzi's power-play goal with 3:27 remaining in the third proved to be the winner.

''Some night's you've got to find a way to win,'' Durzi said. ''It wasn't our best first period there, but to find the resiliency there to bounce back and find a way to get two points is huge.''

The teams combined for five goals in a wide open first period, with Nashville racing out to a quick two-goal lead on scores by Sherwood and Forsberg.

''We're playing great in the first period.," Forsberg said. ''That game could have been put away in the first if we just didn't give them anything.''

Carcone and Stecher answered before Fabbro sent Nashville to the first intermission with a 3-2 lead.

O'Reilly scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season at 3:28 of the second on a power play. Prior to the game, O'Reilly was honored by the Predators with a ceremony celebrating his 1,000th regular-season game, which occurred Oct. 31 in Vancouver.

Ingram, a former Predator, picked up the secondary assist on Carcone's late second-period goal, registering his first NHL point in the process.

''I had no idea,'' Ingram said of the assist. ''Tape it up for me.''

A Coyotes team representative then produced the puck from his suit pocket and handed it to Ingram, taped up and marked with the milestone point information written on it.

Ingram improved his record this season to 5-1.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Visit Dallas Tuesday.

Predators: Host Anaheim Tuesday.

