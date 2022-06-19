CINCINNATI — Victor Caratini and Hunter Renfroe hit two-run homers as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 Sunday for their fourth straight win.

The Brewers swept the three-game series and have won seven of their last nine.

Milwaukee took a 4-3 lead into the seventh inning before Renfroe hit his 13th home run, a drive into the upper deck in left field off reliever Joel Kuhnel.

The Reds loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh off reliever Trevor Kelley. Left-hander Hoby Milner was brought in to face lefty-hitting Joey Votto, who struck out on four pitches.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser (4-7) had a solid outing, allowing four hits and three runs through six innings while striking out five. Devin Williams pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

The Brewers scored three in the fourth off Mike Minor (1-3). Andrew McCutchen doubled off the glove of leaping left fielder Tommy Pham and scored on a double by Luis Urías before Caratini's homer.

The Reds scored three in the third, two of them on a double by Albert Almora Jr..

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Put RHP Alexis Díaz (right biceps tendinitis) on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Thursday. ... LHP Nick Lodolo (back) struck out six in two innings during Saturday's rehab at Triple-A Louisville. The Reds have been without Lodolo since late April.

MOVES

The Reds recalled RHP Dauri Moreta from Triple-A Louisville and sent down OF TJ Friedl.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Corbin Burnes (4-4, 2.52) is scheduled to start against St. Louis RHP Miles Mikolas (5-4, 2.62) to open a four-game series in Milwaukee. Burnes surrendered five hits and two runs and struck out eight in over six innings in beating the Mets Wednesday. Mikolas came within one strike of a no-hitter against the Pirates last Tuesday night.

Reds: After an off day, Cincinnati opens a three-game set with the Dodgers at home on Tuesday, sending RHP Tyler Mahle (2-5, 4.46 ERA) to the mound against RHP Tony Gonsolin (8-0, 1.42). Gonsolin has already doubled his career high in wins.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports