A car that was stolen in Richfield with a dog inside has been recovered, but police say the dog is still missing.

The car, a 2021 black Chevrolet Malibu, was stolen Friday while left running in the parking lot at Richfield Liquors, 6600 Cedar Av. S., according to Richfield police. It contained a big-screen TV, an iPhone and a black lab mix named Vic.

Police said Saturday that the car was recovered near Hamline University in St. Paul, but Vic was not inside. The dog was said to be very friendly and weighs about 50 pounds.

Police asked that anyone with information on the incident or the dog's whereabouts to call 612-861-9800.