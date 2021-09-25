SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Capsules of Saturday's matches in the Ryder Cup:

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States, 3 and 1.

The Americans were 3 up after three holes with Berger starting them off by making a 10-foot birdie and Garcia pulling his tee shot into the high grass left of the green on No. 3. The U.S. was still 3 up when the Spanish Armada took sail. Rahm made a birdie on No. 6, the Americans took bogey on No. 8 and Garcia holed a 40-footer on No. 9 to square the match. Europe took its first lead on Garcia's 8-foot birdie putt on No. 12. Koepka got into a big dispute with the officials when he didn't get a drop from a drainage area on No. 15 (they tied the hole, anyway), and Europe seized control with Garcia's fairway metal to 5 feet for eagle on the 16th.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 2 and 1.

Johnson's wedge game was superb early, leading to a tap-in for birdie and chipping in for birdie on No. 3. They were 4 up through eight holes, and the only surprise was why this match didn't end earlier. The Americans gave away two holes with bogeys on the back nine to cut their lead in half, and Casey holed out a wedge from 105 yards on the 14th to cut the deficit to 1 hole. Hatton missed a 5-foot par putt on the 15th, and they halved the next two holes with par.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 up.

Europe built a 2 up lead through three holes and extended the lead with a short birdie putt on the sixth hole. But it slowly started to turn on the par-3 seventh when the Americans got up-and-down for par and Europe three-putted for bogey, and then Hovland missed a 4-foot par putt on the ninth. Spieth squared the match with a 30-foot birdie on the 10th. The match was tied when Hovland missed an 8-foot par on the 15th. On the next hole, Thomas hit 4-iron to 8 feet and Spieth made it for eagle for a 2-up lead. The Americans won on the 18th when Wiesberger hit into the water from the rough, and Europe conceded the par.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 2 and 1.

The Americans flipped this match with an amazing run around the turn. Europe was 1 up through six holes when Schauffele poured in a 30-foot birdie to square the match. The Americans were in the native area right of the eighth fairway and salvaged par when Cantlay holed an 8-foot putt. Cantlay made from 25 feet on the ninth for a 1-up lead, won the 10th with a 5-foot par, and the Americans won a third straight hole when Europe went bunker-to-bunker to lose the 11th with a bogey. The Americans went dormie on the 15th with Schauffele stuffing his shot into to 2 feet. They closed it out with matching pars on the 17th.

