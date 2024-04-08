WASHINGTON — Charlie Lindgren allowed three goals on 21 shots, the last by Jake Sanderson in overtime and the Washington Capitals lost a sixth consecutive game, a 3-2 defeat to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night that's yet another blow to their playoff hopes late in the NHL season.

The Capitals sit on the outside looking in with five games left to play, despite goals from Max Pacioretty and Aliaksei Protas. They're tied with Pittsburgh and Philadelphia one point back of Detroit for the second and final wild card in the Eastern Conference and two behind the New York Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

They visit the Red Wings on Tuesday night in a game that could prove pivotal in the postseason chase, though losing to Ottawa already put Washington in a difficult spot.

This one fell apart similarly to Friday, when the Caps allowed the go-ahead goal to Carolina with 1:51 left in regulation. This time, Ridley Greig scored with 7:17 left in regulation and Sanderson got the winner 41 seconds into 3-on-3 OT.

In addition to losing the game, they also lost defenseman Rasmus Sandin to what the team called an upper-body injury. His head hit a stanchion after getting bumped on his final shift.

Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves in net for the Senators, who ended their three-game skid.

UP NEXT

Senators: Make their second stop on a three-game road trip Tuesday night at the Florida Panthers.

Capitals: Expect Lindgren to start for a 12th time in 13 games at the Red Wings in another chance for each team to boost its playoff chances.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl