Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — All-Star goalie Thatcher Demko left midway through the second period after stopping all 12 shots he faced in the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Canucks' 5-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

The Canucks said only that Demko would not return to the game.

Casey DeSmith turned away 10 shots in relief to help Vancouver win its fourth straight to improve to 42-17-7.

Elias Pettersson, Nils Hoglander and Pius Suter each had a goal and assist and J.T. Miller and Phillip Di Giuseppe also scored. Quinn Hughes had two assists.

The Jets fell to 40-18-5. They were coming off a 3-0 victory in Seattle on Friday night.

The Canucks scored three times in the first period.

Miller tucked in a rebound at 2:05 for his 32nd goal. Hoglander added his 20th with 6:13 left, and Di Giuseppe connected with three minutes to go. Pettersson got his 31st on a power play in the second, and Suter scored in the third.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Washington on Monday night.

Canucks: Host Colorado on Wednesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl