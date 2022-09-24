WASHINGTON — Bryson Canty had a career day with eight catches for 139 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown on a pass from Joe Green, who threw for a career-high 263 yards, leading Columbia to a 42-6 drubbing of Georgetown on Saturday.

Rocco Milia capped the rout with a 93-yard interception return with 5:05 to play, the longest pick-6 in program history.

The win gave the Lions (2-0) a 4-3 lead in the Lou Little Cup, which was started in 2015 to recognize the man who coached at both schools.

Columbia led 13-0 at the half as Alex Felkins kicked his second field goal as time expired.

Green finished 23 of 33 for 353 yards passing with a 3-yard touchdown pass to JJ Jenkins midway through the third quarter to make it 20-0. Joey Giorgi and Malcolm Terry II had touchdown runs.

Pierce Holley had a big day for Georgetown (1-3), going 30 of 54 for a career-high 317 yards passing and a touchdown but had three interceptions. Joshua Tomas had nine catches for 118 yards.

