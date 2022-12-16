Canterbury Park's request for a 54-day thoroughbred and quarter horse racing season in 2023, from Saturday, May 27 through Saturday, Sept. 16, was unanimously approved Thursday by the Minnesota Racing Commission.

Four days of racing per week will be conducted from July 12 through August 20 with racing on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Three-day weeks will begin and end the season with Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday racing. Racing will also be conducted on three Mondays: Memorial Day, July 3 and Labor Day.

The 54-day season and an average daily purse distribution of $220,000 including both thoroughbred and quarter horse purses were agreed upon by track management and the Minnesota Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association which represents thoroughbred racehorse owners and trainers.

Auggies off to Europe

The Augsburg University women's hockey team left Thursday for its fifth international trip in program history, a nine-day, three-game trip to Finland and Sweden.

The first part of the trip will be centered in Helsinki, where the Auggies will play games against HIFK on Saturday (5:30 a.m. Central time) and against Hollola on Sunday (4 a.m. Central time). Saturday's game will be broadcast live on YouTube.

"We are grateful and excited to continue the tradition of an international trip," Augsburg women's hockey coach Michelle McAteer said. "Players often say it's one of their best experiences to travel and compete overseas. It is the ultimate road trip!"

