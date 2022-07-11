The Canterbury Park Hall of Fame announced four people to be inducted as the Class of 2022 on Monday: thoroughbred trainer Michael Biehler, quarter horse husband and wife training team Jason and Amber Olmstead, and Cort Holten, who represented the Minnesota Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association at the Capitol for more than 30 years.

Biehler won the Canterbury training title in 1992 and is third in all-time wins, starts and purse earnings at the Shakopee rack. He also trained Canterbury Hall of Fame Horse Wally's Choice, one of only four Minnesota breds to win a Graded Stake when he captured the Grade III Oklahoma Derby at Remington Park in 2004.

The Olmsteads have been involved in Canterbury since 2005, with Jason serving as a jockey before becoming a trainer in 2014. He is second in all-time quarter horse earnings and wins at Canterbury.

Holten was instrumental in the drafting of pari-mutuel legislation and rules throughout the 1980s. His efforts also brought simulcast racing to Canterbury in 1991, and he drafted the legislation that allowed the racetrack to have up to 50 card tables in 1999.

The new members will be inducted in the Hall of Fame on Friday and recognized during races on Saturday.

